Mourinho calls former Orlando Pirates coach Sparkes 'an idiot'

The Portuguese tactician admitted that he was rude and he deserved to be booked following the incident

Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has slammed former goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes.

This comes after Spurs succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to in an English Premier League match which was played on Wednesday afternoon.

Mourinho ventured into the Saints' dugout and aired his frustration at what he felt was time-wasting by Sparkes, who is now Southampton’s goalkeeper coach.

The former and manager, who was booked for the incident, called Sparkes "an idiot".

“I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot,” said Mourinho on The Guardian.

“For some reason I was rude. But I was, and because I was rude I deserve the yellow card. Basically, I had bad words with the guy.”

Sparkes surprisingly left the Buccaneers prior to the start of the current campaign having spent only one season with the Soweto giants.

The 34-year-old, who hails from Swansea, , was later announced as the new Southampton first team goalkeeper coach.

Pirates have since replaced Sparkes with Jyri Nieminen, who joined the club from Major League Soccer ( ) outfit .

Article continues below

Bucs will take on Bloemfontein at Dr Molemela Stadium in their first match of the year on Saturday.