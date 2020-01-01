Mosimane compares Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to Barcelona and Real Madrid race

Unlike in previous seasons, the Downs tactician admits it is difficult to tell who will be crowned league champions in this term

coach Pitso Mosimane says he cannot predict the current Premier Soccer League ( ) race as he would sometimes do in past seasons.

Second-placed Mosimane’s Downs are four points behind log leaders , having played a game less than Amakhosi with nine matches remaining.

While Sundowns appear to be in a good position to claim a third straight league title, Mosimane has however refused to point at his side as clear favourites to be crowned champions.

More teams

“You see‚ when it is a normal environment‚ I always say we [Sundowns] can make it [win the league]. Even when we were 11 points behind Kaizer Chiefs in the first year we won the league‚ I still said we would make it and this was based on normal circumstances‚” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“Even when we did not win the league‚ I said we would go and get it back [in the following season] and this was based on normal circumstances. But this time is the only time I can’t tell you [what is going to happen]‚ I must tell you the honest truth.”

The Downs coach has likened their league title confrontation against Chiefs to the current race pitting and .

Barca led the La Liga race by two points before football was suspended in , but when play resumed, they are now four points behind Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid after drawing three of their last five matches.

With Chiefs, at one point this season, being 13 points clear at the top of the standings, they now just have a four-point lead and while using the La Liga example, Mosimane appears to be insinuating that Sundowns could turn the table around.

“I don’t know how we will be when we come back because I am looking at Barcelona‚ for an example‚ and before Covid-19 they were top of the log in Spain and doing very well‚” Mosimane said.

Article continues below

“And after [resuming play in Spain]‚ look at them [Barcelona]. It has boiled down to the substitutions‚ the changing of the team‚ putting these players in‚ players are not ready‚ injuries‚ the inability to play the same players for successive games‚ five subs…

“So this one [PSL race] is a difficult one‚ it is not a normal one. The normal one I know what’s going to happen‚ but this one‚ I really can’t tell you how it’s going to pan out.”

If the season resumes, Chiefs will host Sundowns in what could be a potentially stormy affair and decider.