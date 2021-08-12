Moleko and Ekstein: AmaZulu sign former Kaizer Chiefs players

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has added a total of nine players to their squad ahead of the new season

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says defender Kgotso Moleko and midfielder Hendrick Ekstein are “what we needed” as he confirmed the signings of the former Kaizer Chiefs players.

The Usuthu coach also revealed they will not be signing forward Justin Shonga who has been training with the club.

But they have added right-back Moleko who was recently released by Chiefs, while Ekstein is coming from Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

“New players will be confirmed soon, but Kgotso Moleko has joined us. A player I was very interested in,” said McCarthy as per iDiski Times.

“He was let go by Kaizer Chiefs and I think he’s got a wealth of experience. And I think he will give us just another dimension that we already have in the team. And obviously, we have finalised Pule Ekstein as well.

“These two players join our camp. So the team looks very stable, we look good. These players were the perfect fit with what we needed, so I’m satisfied and very happy.”

While the two new additions bring to nine the number of players signed by AmaZulu this pre-season, McCarthy said they decided against signing Shonga due to the player's low fitness levels.

Shonga was recently released by Cape Town City after spending six months at the club.

The Zambian was looking to be reunited with his compatriot Augustine Mulenga whom he played with at Orlando Pirates and is a regular at Usuthu.

“We won’t be signing Justin. It’s unfortunate because I think the boy has a lot of quality, he is very good and if you can get him back to that level, fitness level and that, so yeah,” McCarthy said as per Far Post.

Article continues below

“He is going to need time to get back to the fitness levels because he hasn’t played regular football for the past season. Every club that signs players, you sign players who come with immediate effect and hit the ground running straight away, not wait for one, two or three months’ time.

“So yeah, that’s the nature of our business and unfortunately the player now has to suffer the consequences. So, he is no longer with us.”

AmaZulu are preparing to host Cape Town City for Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final match where they could parade some of their new signings.