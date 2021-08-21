Mokwena reveals Mamelodi Sundowns disappointment vs AmaZulu

The tactician further picked up issues with how the Masandwana stars coordinated their attacks against Usuthu in the league opener

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed a disappointing part of their Premier Soccer League victory against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Peter Shalulile scored the only goal that separated last season's closest rivals but Mokwena has pointed out areas that he feels underperformed as they started the journey to retain a title they have won in the last four seasons.

Incomplete Attacks

"The most disappointing part is probably in relation to the other half on the other side of the pitch. From [one] side of the pitch, we were very slow, we defended very well, we were extremely disciplined with a lot of good focus and a lot of the action," Mokwena told the club's website.

"However, the other side of the pitch was just out of possession, which was good, but also in possession to create more chances, to use the ball better and make better decisions.

"We don’t complete our attacks and facilitate shots at goal because that’s how you win football matches, to have such a dominant performance with so much possession, creating so many possibilities to have goals and only have one shot at goal is probably something that leaves a sour taste in our mouth.

The tactician believes Masandawana would have solved most of their problems by the time the competition hits the fifth or the sixth matchday.

"We are far from where we want to be, we have not hit top gear yet, it’s a work in progress and we have to keep on working to improve the fluidity of our game. We are hoping that when we hit match five or six, we are in a good space with regards to our fluidity and our cohesion," he added.

"We knew that the first games of the season are not going to be as good as we know Sundowns, but we are in that space where we have to try and improve, not just in the performances but certain aspects of our performances, and try to make sure that the team hits a good level, but the signs are there and the signs are good so far."

The Brazilians will next face Chippa United on Tuesday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.