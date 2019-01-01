Modiba: SuperSport United winger moves on from failed Mamelodi Sundowns transfer

Matsatsantsa's utility player, who can also play as a left-back insists he is good to go after setbacks

SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba says he has put his failed move to behind him.

The international attracted strong interest from the Brazilians during the recent transfer window.

However, a move to the reigning champions never materialised and Modiba, who has also struggled with injuries this year, stayed with Matsatsantsa.

The left-footed player has made it clear he will continue working hard for SuperSport, who are set to take on Sundowns in an MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash on Wednesday.

“I want to perform in each and every game and right now," Modiba told the media.

"I just want to put everything behind me because the transfer window is closed so I have to focus on SuperSport and make sure I do well for the team and not focus on the things that have passed.

“I will not dwell on that but I will make sure I get stronger again and the team has been doing well, which is a good thing. So, I just have to wait for my chance to add value to the team again," he continued.

Sundowns held SuperSport to a 1-1 stalemate away in the first-leg encounter and Modiba, 24, has stressed the importance of scoring at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“They have got an advantage but we just have to make sure we score as well because we did manage to score in the first leg. Yes it plays to their advantage right now but we still have another 90 minutes to play and I believe in our team," he added.

“We can produce results. If we can get our heads right and deliver on the day, I think we can play in another final. I believe we have a strong team, whether it is Sundowns or whichever opponent, we have a team that can compete any day.

"Sundowns are a very good team, they have not lost in the league and it will be an interesting game. We don’t focus on other teams but we are looking at ourselves because we have things we want to achieve as a team."