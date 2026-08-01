MLS side confirm Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder transfer - 'The South African club exercised its purchase option'

FC Dallas Statement:

Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng has completed a permanent transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns after the South African club exercised its purchase option following his season-long loan.

Ntsabeleng registered 92 appearances, two goals, and seven assists in all competitions with FC Dallas across four seasons.

The Johannesburg native made his professional debut with FC Dallas on Feb. 26, 2022, against Toronto FC in the 73rd minute.

He scored his first professional goal on April 23, 2022 against Houston Dynamo.

Ntsabeleng was drafted 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.







