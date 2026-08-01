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Katlego Ntsabeleng, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage
Steve Blues

MLS side confirm Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder transfer - 'The South African club exercised its purchase option'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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CAF Champions League
T. Ntsabeleng
FC Dallas
Major League Soccer

FC Dallas have confirmed that midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng has joined The Brazilians on a permanent basis after his season-long loan. The 28-year-old made 14 appearances for the Pretoria club last season, registering two goals and one assist.

FC Dallas Statement:

Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng has completed a permanent transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns after the South African club exercised its purchase option following his season-long loan.

Ntsabeleng registered 92 appearances, two goals, and seven assists in all competitions with FC Dallas across four seasons.

The Johannesburg native made his professional debut with FC Dallas on Feb. 26, 2022, against Toronto FC in the 73rd minute.

He scored his first professional goal on April 23, 2022 against Houston Dynamo.

Major League Soccer
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FC Dallas
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
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Ntsabeleng was drafted 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.



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