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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Milestone 700: a historic irony that takes Henderson back 18 years

Match
Sunderland vs Chelsea
Sunderland
Chelsea
Premier League
J. Henderson
England

Chelsea and Sunderland close the circle: Liverpool with the biggest share!

Jordan Henderson's name in Xabi Alonso's XI for Chelsea's trip to Sunderland today carried a rare twist, one that took the England midfielder back to his earliest footballing days. It coincided with a historic landmark reached across 18 years, countless pitches and a string of clubs.

The milestone? His 700th match at club level, against Sunderland. And the coincidence runs deeper still. His first appearance for the Sunderland first team came against Chelsea, 18 years and 7 days ago, according to Opta.

Those 700 games span seven clubs, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool lead the way, with Henderson pulling on the shirt 492 times. Sunderland follow on 79, then Ajax Amsterdam on 57 and Brentford on 34.

Saudi side Al-Ettifaq accounted for 19 appearances and Coventry City another 13, before today brought his sixth outing for Chelsea at the Stadium of Light, where he hit the landmark.

Video: outside the top 30! A huge shock in the global ranking of the Saudi league

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