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A convincing, emphatic win for Milan, who score five against a Frosinone side who impress for only half the match. Led by a superb Rabiot, AC Milan respond to wins for their direct rivals

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AC MILAN

Maignan 6: a routine outing. He can do little about Masini's decisive touch.

Gila 6.5: Kvernadze's runs in behind cause him plenty of trouble in the first half. He gradually gets the measure of the Georgian winger and shuts down his attacking threat. General.

De Winter 6: he misreads the play and finds himself out of position for Masini's second, decisive touch. An ever-present in this first part of the season, the Belgian defender quickly recovers and meets every challenge with character.

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Diawara 6.5: solid as Carrara marble, the young French defender has been one of the best new arrivals in AC Milan's season. He positions himself well, rarely struggles with the pace of Frosinone's forwards and keeps improving from match to match. (70' Pavlovic 6: Amorim wants to give him important minutes after 12 days out through injury)

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Bartesaghi 5.5: Ghedjemis keeps seeking one-on-ones against him. The academy product looks too vulnerable and also misplaces a simple pass to Pulisic. Uncertain. (46' Jashari 7: he grabs his first goal for AC Milan with fierce determination. It is surely AC Milan's most important goal of the evening, snuffing out Frosinone's momentum. Decisive)

Musah 6.5: his tireless work gives Modric room to dictate play and Rabiot space to make his goalscoring runs. He can battle and control the game, and adapts to left-back at the start of the second half. Reliable. (70' Estupinan 6: does his job efficiently)

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Modric 7: his forward pass sends Rabiot into space for AC Milan's first goal and is worth the ticket price alone. There is plenty more: he shields the defence perfectly and delivers every long pass with Swiss precision. Master.

Rabiot 7.5: when he opens up his stride, all Frosinone's defenders can do is cross themselves. He accounts for 90% of the first goal and supplies perfect assists for Ramos and Jashari. He does whatever he wants, whenever he wants. Devastating.

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Moreira 7: the Belgian talent is in magnificent form. He never plays it safe, attacks with intensity and works hard in transition. He sets up Cisse for the fifth goal. Unselfish.

Ramos 7: his first goal from open play is big news for Amorim and AC Milan. After Ramos takes a few heavy challenges, Amorim substitutes him to manage his energy ahead of Olympiacos and Cagliari. (51' Cisse 7: everything he touches turns to gold. His astonishing conversion rate brings him a sixth league goal and a ninth in an AC Milan shirt.Sharpshooter)

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Pulisic 7: a fourth goal in recent league matches for Captain America, who has rediscovered his superpowers. He also plays a vital role in linking midfield and attack. (80' Hutchinson not rated)

Manager Amorim 7: the Portuguese manager can enjoy a technically near-perfect performance and five goals from his side. His decision to switch Musah and Bartesaghi helps contain Ghedjemis.

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FROSINONE

Palmisani 5: he picks the ball out of the net five times and is clearly at fault for Jashari's goal: the Swiss player beats him at his near post.

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Cittadini 5: his bruising duel with Ramos earns him a booking. He then loses track of the Portuguese player for AC Milan's second goal. (46' Amey 5.5: hardly the easiest match for Frosinone's 21-year-old defender. He does what he can)

Calvani 5: AC Milan's interest puts him under particular scrutiny, and he starts badly by dragging the ball into his own net for the opener. An evening to forget quickly.

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Monterisi 5.5: he tries to build play according to Alvini's principles. It works in the first half, but he falls apart in the second.

Oyono 6: he impresses with the force and precision of his attacking play.

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Calò 5.5: a bright start brings two goalscoring opportunities in the first 10 minutes. He fades too soon, overwhelmed by the opposing midfielders' greater class and dynamism. (76' El Azzouzi not rated)

Masini 6.5: his first goal in a Frosinone shirt at San Siro rewards an excellent performance and a great start to the season.

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Tchato 5.5: Alvini's biggest change mixes good technical play with glaring tactical errors. (63' Terzic 5.5: does not do much better than his opponent)

Schmid 6: he drifts around behind the forwards and shows his quality even on a difficult evening. (74' Zerbin not rated)

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Ghedjemis 6: he creates chances in the first half, but AC Milan get the measure of him in the second.

Kvernadze 6: he causes Gila problems and shoots at goal, backing up the good things said about him. (63' Birligea 5: never gets a look-in)

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Manager Alvini 5.5: he refuses to compromise. And that is also his strength.