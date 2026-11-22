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One of the positives of Milan’s first half of the season is the ambition of owner Gerry Cardinale, who has taken control of the club for the first time.

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With a significant delay of four, admittedly, but also with energy and a clear connection to the coaching staff. Ruben Amorim in particular.

After the match against Frosinone, the Red Bird chief made his point clear: “One game at a time. Now the focus is on the Europa League. Yes, and as Ruben said, we have to do both. European competitions are important. Everything is a test. If you want to win a Serie A title, you have to see it through to the end, and that is what we will do,” he told Telelombardia.

Milan aim to match their rivals blow for blow until January, when they will need to strengthen a talented squad with clear weaknesses.

“You have to be disciplined. You cannot just jump at something at random. The one thing that will happen under my ownership is that whenever we enter the transfer market, we will play to win. That is the point. That is the point I made at the start of this year. So if we make a move in any transfer window, January or June, it will be a move that counts,” Cardinale continued.

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Milan will target high-quality signings without spending for the sake of it.

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Amorim wants players who suit the balance he is building in his squad and his style of play. Cardinale and his team agree: they aim to bring in 3/4 high-quality players eager to commit to Milan’s project.

Bartesaghi struggled against Frosinone, continuing an inconsistent run. Milan’s left-backs look to be the squad’s weakest area. Estupinan will leave, and the club aim to replace him with a top-tier player. One option is to sign left-footed Gonçalo Inacio and move Pavlovic to left-back. The Portuguese player remains top of the list of potential reinforcements.

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A striker will certainly arrive, and Endrick could join him. Amorim and Cardinale see Endrick as a potential future star who could make an immediate difference alongside Pulisic and Ramos. Clubs have offered several strikers in recent weeks: Balogun does not excite them, while Demirovic needs assessing. He would take Camarda’s place in the squad. Cagliari’s Mendy is highly rated but could only join Milan next summer.

Musah and Jashari’s progress could change Milan’s midfield needs and push investment back to next summer. Attention would then turn to a wide player with a natural ability to deliver good crosses.

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Cardinale believes 3/4 signings can make Milan Serie A title contenders. Straight away.