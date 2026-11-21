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Ruben Amorim previews tomorrow’s match between his Milan side and surprise package Frosinone at the customary pre-match press conference at Milanello

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On the club's initiatives with Fondazione Milan:

"As a club, we have a great responsibility, and Fondazione Milan reflects our values. We want to help the community. Our doors are always open to welcome these young people. It’s important for the players to have contact with these different realities. Having these people here makes our work different. We’re happy to have them here: Milanello is their Milanello too. I’m really pleased they’ve visited. I hope tomorrow’s match against a good team will be an enjoyable one for them to watch".

How are the players after international duty?

"I think every player is ready. We managed their workloads a little during the week, but everyone is ready and everyone is available. I’m glad they played; it’s the best way to maintain fitness".

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What sort of team are Frosinone? How is Pavlovic?

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"He’s better and will be in the squad. I don’t know if he’ll start. We’ll see. But he wants to play, and I want him to play: we miss the fire inside him. We’ll see; he’ll be with the team. Frosinone are entertaining to watch. They’re a quick team, the team who sprint the most; we’re second. We have the tools to counter their pace. They’re very good in one-on-one situations out wide. It’s difficult to read their movements, even if there’s some logic to their chaos. But it’s difficult to understand their style of play. They’re better than us in the final 30 metres, get more players into the box, win the ball high up the pitch a lot and don’t spend much time building up play. When we have the ball, it’ll be important to think about what to do if we lose it. As against Venezia, there are teams against whom you need to be very focused because they can cause big problems. I expect a difficult match, but we also have an approach to football that can hurt opponents".

Ramos and Camarda have had different amounts of playing time. Do you need another option up front to ease Ramos's workload?

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"You could say that perhaps one more option would be a good thing to help Camarda and Ramos, but I think Ramos’s difficulties are the team’s difficulties. I’ve had two weeks to study the data you have and the data I have. We’re not reaching the final third. We’re one of the worst teams at getting into the final third and staying there. We don’t shoot much, although I don’t want a team that takes lots of shots from outside the box because most of the time you don’t score from there. But we’re not helping Ramos. Cisse has a lot of goals, but he plays in a different position. He gets into the box, and what I see against Genoa is that without Ramos we don’t score those two goals. He didn’t score, but without Ramos we don’t score those two goals. But my biggest concern is the team and the number of times we get forward, the volume of our attacking play. We can’t carry on like this because we’re scoring a lot of goals with this volume of attacking play, but if you think we can keep this rate up with less volume and more goals, it won’t happen. We won’t be able to carry on like this. So my aim is to push the team forward. That’s my job, not Ramos’s job, and we have to push all our players — Ramos, Camarda, Pulisic, Rabiot, all these lads — close to the box. So Ramos is struggling because the team are struggling, but Ramos is the one who tracks the midfielder, the centre-back, the most. I know that isn’t his job. I know we bought a player to score goals, but we’re not doing, I’m not doing, my job to help Ramos, while Ramos is doing everything he can to help me. And I know Ramos will score a lot of goals, but we have to push the team forward so he can play in the centre-forward position. So my feeling about the last match is that without Ramos those goals don’t happen. He won the ball back and provided the assist for Pulisic. Without Ramos there’s no goal. So my aim is to win matches and it doesn’t matter who scores, but I have to be honest with my players. I have to do my job and push the team forward to create more attacking volume".

At Genoa, you played Musah at full-back. Do you need a player who can fill several roles, or is that a gap to address in January?

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"It was a specific situation, but I won’t tell you what we’re thinking about January. Against Genoa, I wanted a right-footed player there to help us keep possession and release Rabiot on his runs with first-time passes. Musah did well. But it will change; Musah won’t play at left-back tomorrow. Still, it’s an option. I’m happy to have players who can fill several roles, and I think that’s the future of football. I don’t know what will happen in January, but you need players who can adapt to the moment and the circumstances".

How have you worked with Pulisic to get him back to a high level?

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"Every player appreciates having the club’s confidence. And the new contract helped. When he wasn’t playing, I told you he remained important to Milan, and we mustn’t forget the injured players. Pulisic is the only player we can’t replace today: given the way he moves between the lines, we don’t have another Pulisic. We missed him in the last European matches; we had to manage his playing time. When he isn’t on the pitch, you notice the absence of the qualities he brings. And you understand how important he is. He doesn’t talk much, but he speaks a lot on the pitch through his play. He always wants the ball. He and Rabiot always lift the team. I don’t like talking about individuals, but I have to. I think everyone can understand that. So Pulisic is our present, he’ll be our future, and I believe he has the potential to do even more".

Could the January transfer window help raise the team's ambitions?

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"That’s the biggest mistake big clubs can make: investing if we’re close to the top places, but not if we aren’t. The important thing is to have a long-term vision. I’m not saying you shouldn’t change the manager if you keep losing (laughs, editor’s note). We have to stick to our plan. We want players who want to be here, who have the right qualities and the right character, and who want to be part of this squad. We have to be clear about our planning, whether the players are young or experienced — preferably young at the moment. You only look at the table to assess your progress, but you always have to think long term. The biggest mistake is thinking you can win by spending. We need clear planning. I look at my team and think we can do better. We need to be clear about our path; we won’t change anything based on the table in January".

Do you check whether your players stay up late playing GTA?

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"I’ll let my friend Gattuso answer that (laughs, editor’s note). I don’t care. They have to be ready; if they aren’t, someone else takes their place. I don’t think Modric even knows the game. Gattuso has already said it all (laughs, editor’s note)".

Is a winner a dreamer who never gave up? Are you a dreamer? What is your dream for the coming matches?

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"I wouldn’t call it a dream, but an objective: to win every match. If you look at all the teams I’ve coached, I’m a dreamer (laughs, editor’s note). But I’m really happy to be here, perhaps even for life. It’s a dream club, but I know I have to prove myself against Frosinone. Otherwise... You’ve been really kind to me this week. Thank you very much, lads (laughs, editor’s note). But I know the other side of the coin, so we have to win because otherwise I expect a different approach from you. So I’m a dreamer, but I’m very focused on the work and I think we can win every match until the end of December. If I really have to ask for something, it’s that Saelemaekers and Chukwueze return soon. Chukwueze is the player who puts the most balls into the box for us, who makes the most crosses. And that Gabbia, Tomori and all the others return too. With them, we’re a much stronger team".