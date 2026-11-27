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The scramble for the former Royal AM star's signature is expected to ignite once again as the January transfer window approaches, with South Africa’s elite clubs circling the Golden Arrows midfielder. Following a string of commanding performances in the Betway Premiership, the 26-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the most coveted creative assets in the country.

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A rising star in high demand

Golden Arrows star Ayabulela Maxwele has already racked up 15 appearances across all competitions this season, proving his durability and tactical versatility under different management styles. This form has inevitably reignited the narrative from the previous window, where he was heavily linked with the "Big Three" of South African football. Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates were all credited with an interest in the player before the season began.

While no formal move materialised in the off-season, the upcoming January window presents a fresh opportunity for suitors to test Arrows' resolve. Maxwele's technical profile, characterized by his vision and range of passing, fits the requirements of clubs looking to bolster their title credentials or secure continental qualification. His representatives are well aware that his current performances are making it increasingly difficult for top-tier sides to ignore his progress.

Makaab outlines the transfer stance

Renowned football agent Mike Makaab has now provided clarity on his client’s situation, emphasizing that while they respect the player's current contractual obligations, they are open to discussions. Makaab confirmed that the outstanding nature of Maxwele's displays has kept his name on the radar of several clubs. However, any potential exit from Abafana Bes’thende would have to be handled with total transparency and respect for the club's hierarchy.

“There’s nothing solid at the moment, but again his performances have been really outstanding. And we are always looking for opportunities for him,” Makaab told FARPost.

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“I think it’s important for you to make a note that we have to respect the fact that he’s under contract at Golden Arrows, which we do with all our players. We will always respect that he has a contract with Arrows, but if the right opportunity comes along, we will approach the club in a correct fashion and speak to the chairlady [Mato Madlala],” Makaab added.

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The chairlady's role in negotiations

Central to any deal will be the stance of Arrows chairlady Mato Madlala, who is known for her fair but firm handling of player departures. Makaab expressed confidence that the club would not stand in Maxwele's way if the terms of a potential transfer were beneficial for all parties involved. The agent believes that the midfielder's consistent output over a long period has earned him the right to be considered for a step up the footballing ladder.

“And what I do know is that, if it’s a deal that’s fair to both the club and Aya, the charlady will always be willing to listen and make a fair decision. So I think Aya has been one of the outstanding players in South Africa; consistently outstanding,” Makaab noted.

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For now, Maxwele remains focused on helping Arrows climb the league standings.