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Masandawana's head coach has delivered a blunt assessment of his squad, insisting that certain individuals must improve or risk losing their place in the team. Following a string of high-profile tournament exits, the Portuguese tactician warned that the margin for error has become razor-thin at Chloorkop.

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Pressure mounts

Despite the recent trend of negative results, Miguel Cardoso was quick to point out that the team is still competing at the business end of tournaments. He highlighted the progress made compared to previous assessments of the club's cup pedigree, while acknowledging the sting of falling just short of another final appearance.

"Continue to play every match to win. The matches we lost obviously they have impact because they speak about the competition. When you lose a semi-final like this, but last year everybody was saying we don't know how to play cups, but this season we make a final and a semi-final," said Cardoso, as per Soccer Laduma.

Cardoso demands more

"Obviously, we lost a [CAF] Super Cup in a match that has particular conditions. We just move forward, double energy and try to make the boys understand they have to step up. Some of them have to step up because we are giving opportunities. They need to also enter the pitch and show something more. Also, for us, it's a moment of evaluation," the Portuguese coach added.

The evaluation period mentioned by Cardoso suggests that the technical team is closely monitoring which players are capable of handling the demands of a high-pressure environment. With the club's heavy rotation policy potentially being scaled back, the competition for a jersey is expected to intensify significantly over the coming months.

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'They need to step up'

One of the primary consequences of exiting multiple cup competitions is a lighter fixture list.

"Obviously, less competitions will have less opportunities, so they need step up because some of them may not get another one. But (we) gather energy and make ourselves stronger and focus on the work everyday," Cardoso concluded. The warning serves as a wake-up call for those on the periphery of the first team.

As Sundowns pivot their focus toward the remaining domestic trophies, the future of several stars remains uncertain. Those who have struggled for consistency or game time recently may now find themselves forced to weigh up their options if they cannot satisfy the coach's demand for increased output and commitment during daily training sessions.