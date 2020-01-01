Middendorp 'annoyed' by Kaizer Chiefs' defence, insists on Akpeyi ahead of Khune
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has vowed that Daniel Akpeyi will be the Amakhosi's first choice goalkeeper for the remainder of the current Premier Soccer League campaign, freezing out Itumeleng Khune despite his return from injury.
Khune has been blighted by fitness issues over the past two seasons, with Akpeyi taking up the Bafana Bafana star’s number one spot while being mostly deputised by Bruce Bvuma.
Howecer, after Chiefs conceded six goals in three league matches since the season restarted, Middendorp has acknowledged he is unhappy with the team's defensive record.
The rate at which log leaders Chiefs have been conceding goals could potentially derail their title bid, but the German says he has no intention of adjusting the goalkeeping department and Akpeyi will complete the season as the first choice goalminder.
“Daniel Akpeyi is the No. 1 the entire season‚ and Daniel Akpeyi will be the No. 1 for the rest of the season,” said Middendorp as per Times Live.
The Nigeria international has managed to keep nine clean sheets in 22 league appearances this season, while conceding 21 goals.
Since football returned in South Africa, Chiefs drew 1-1 with Bidvest Wits, beat Polokwane City 3-2 and lost 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic.
Struggling to keep clean sheets, even when they have avoided defeat, has left Middendorp a worried man, but he says that they are working on keeping their goal tightly guarded.
“This is definitely something to highlight [rate of conceding goals]‚ something that annoys me a little bit - we concede goals in critical phases; meaning at the end of a first half‚ in the 45th minute‚” Middendorp said. “The game against Bloemfontein‚ lack of concentration‚ lack of being focused.
"I was asking for a fully sharp focus for 90 minutes," he added. "Coming out of the dressing room we concede the second goal in the 47th minute.
“Playing Bidvest Wits we concede in the 89th minute. These are all critical phases where you ask yourself‚ 'What's happening?' Keep the focus‚ keep the concentration,' but it happens, and it's definitely something to be addressed‚ and that's what we are doing.”
Chiefs continue their title fight against Stellenbosch on Sunday.