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Argentina suffered a disappointing defeat to Uruguay in their first match of the post-Lionel Messi era, which also came after the renewal of coach Lionel Scaloni's contract until 2030, as they fell at the Bombonera stadium in an encounter that lacked excitement and the technical level expected, with the exception of the uprising led by Prestianni during the final minutes.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Uruguay dominated on Boca Juniors' pitch just as they had in 2023, riding set pieces that proved decisive in front of a sparse crowd.

Forlán, closing in on securing the national team job for good, set his side up to control possession and dictate the rhythm from the off.

Those attempts soon fizzled out. A lack of creativity and the absence of anyone willing to take the ball and make something happen left Uruguay toothless.

Argentina, by contrast, needed little time to threaten. Julián Álvarez almost pounced on one chance with a low shot, only for Fernández to deny him brilliantly.

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Enzo Fernández and Medina both tried their luck from outside the box, yet the goalkeeper dealt with the Argentine efforts with real composure.

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In this era without Messi, the collective has to shoulder more of the load. Even so, a moment of individual brilliance can still settle a game as tight as this one.

Paz, Almada and the rest couldn't unpick the organised defence in front of them, and Argentina ran out of attacking ideas.

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Uruguay reached half-time without a single effort on target, yet still found a way to break the deadlock.

The goal came from a set piece. Lisandro's clearance struck Balerdi in the face and looped into the net to hand Uruguay the lead.

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Set pieces hadn't troubled Uruguay in the first half, but a corner doubled their advantage, and luck lent another hand.

Araújo went to glance the ball on at the near post, caught it somewhere between the back of his head and his neck, and sent it spinning off on an unexpected path and into the net, beyond every home player.

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The complexion of the match shifted after that. Prestianni came on and Argentina cranked up the tempo in the opponent's half, the winger taking charge from the moment he stepped on.

He stamped his authority on proceedings and kept manufacturing chances, until he finally brought the game back to life in the 72nd minute.

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Driving an attack down the left, Prestianni slipped a pass to Julián Álvarez, who finished superbly with the inside of his foot to halve the deficit and revive Argentine hopes.

That momentum drained away in the closing stages. As Argentina's attacking tempo dropped, Uruguay pressed fiercely and rediscovered their bite thanks to the players introduced in the second half.

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Fernández faced nothing of note in the final minutes, and Uruguay saw out an important win that puts them back on the right track.