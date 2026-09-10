Messi ignored: Pochettino tips a European star for the Ballon d'Or

Mauricio Pochettino reckons Harry Kane deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or. The Argentine coach of the American national team believes the Bayern Munich and England striker has earned it for everything he has offered across his career, even with compatriot Lionel Messi also in the running.

Asked about the chances of his former Tottenham Hotspur player landing the prize, Pochettino told "Sky Sports": "I hope so. I think he deserves it as a reward for his career, and for everything he has given to football."

Read also

Founded by Barcelona fans: what do we know about Messi's new club?

Ferran Torres gives his opinion on Barcelona and Real Madrid being nominated for the European title

The manager continued: "I don't know whether he will be penalised because of the World Cup or the Champions League, because he played in the semi-finals of both competitions. Maybe he will be penalised, I don't know, but for me, it's Harry Kane's time. I think he deserves it."

"He deserves it (the Ballon d'Or) in his career, like Modric, Cannavaro and Benzema," he added. "If I had to choose one player, it would be Harry Kane."

Kane bowed out of the last Champions League at the semi-final stage, beaten by Paris Saint-Germain, who won 5-4 then drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich before seeing off Arsenal on penalties to lift the trophy.

The England captain fell at the same hurdle in the 2026 World Cup. A gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Argentina ended his run, though England did claim third place by beating France 6-4.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums.