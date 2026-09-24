Erling Haaland scored twice to lead Norway to a 3-2 victory over Denmark in both sides' opening game of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

AS newspaper reviewed the details of the match, in which Norway settled quicker and struck early.

Norway's high press won them the ball back near the penalty area, and the loose ball dropped kindly to Odegaard, who teed up Oscar Bobb for the opener in the 14th minute.

Four minutes later, Haaland announced himself. Nusa collected a long ball, tore past Rasmus Kristensen, then slid it to the Manchester City striker, who slotted home in the 18th minute.

Denmark pulled one back in the 25th minute, Mikkel Damsgaard curling a free kick into the top corner.

Everything changed after the break. Denmark surged forward from a Dorgu corner. Hojlund failed to make the ball count, but Rasmus Hojlund pounced on the rebound and buried it to level the score.

Norway coach Solbakken lit the game up by throwing on Skjelbred, who was outstanding. Yet he was not the man who restored Norway's lead.

That job fell to Haaland, as it so often does. He popped up inside the penalty area after a short corner and drilled the ball into the top corner, smiling like a merciless killer.

Comfortable now, Norway almost added a fourth through Nusa, who set off on a run, jinked past his man and fired towards the top corner, only to see his effort drift wide.

Norway substitute David Wolfe saw red in stoppage time after halting a Danish counter-attack with a tactical foul.

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