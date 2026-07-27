Barcelona have enquired about the possibility of signing Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder who is also wanted by Real Madrid, during the current summer transfer window.

At 30, Rodri has drawn the gaze of Europe's biggest clubs. Part of it is his brilliance at the World Cup, where he led Spain to the title as the driving force in midfield. The rest is contractual: he has just one year left at Manchester City and has yet to sign an extension with the English side.

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme had listed the player among his electoral promises, before Rodri became a primary target for president Florentino Perez to reinforce the midfield and answer the demands of the Madrid faithful. The Spanish giants are not the only ones chasing him.

Journalist Oriol Domenech spelled it out on the "Tot Costa" programme, in comments carried by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "Barcelona have made contact to test the waters regarding signing Rodri."

Frenkie de Jong's injury, Domenech added, has pushed Barcelona to consider signing a top-class midfielder. That makes Rodri the ideal option for the role.

He also pointed to the great chemistry Rodri shares with his Barcelona teammates in the Spain setup. And with only one year left on his deal, Manchester City may accept a reasonable fee, despite Rodri ranking among the elite and holding the 2024 Ballon d'Or.