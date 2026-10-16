Nike have struck a sponsorship deal with Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, turning him into one of the leading faces representing their football boot line.

According to AS newspaper, citing the Footy Headlines website, the French winger has signed a multi-million euro contract with Nike.

With Olise on board, Nike are looking to fill the void left by his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star.

Mbappe recently surprised everyone with his decision to leave Nike and join the Swiss company On.

This one matters more than most, given Olise's distinctive relationship with football boots. Until now, the France international had turned down offers from major brands, wanting to retain his freedom to choose the boots he wears.

He preferred to wear the Nike Hypervenom Phantom III model, production of which ceased back in 2019, and he would buy pairs online, with them arriving from all over the world. On some occasions, he would enlist artists to customise the design of his boots before wearing them in training and matches.

Nike's move may go beyond a mere ordinary commercial agreement. According to the same information published by the Footy Headlines website, the company plans to relaunch the famous Hypervenom line in 2027, with Olise as the star of its campaign, while production of the Phantom range will be discontinued.

Hypervenom first launched in 2013. Back then, the name belonged to Brazilian star Neymar.