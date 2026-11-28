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Another setback for Jamal Musiala: Ahead of Bayern Munich's away match against HSV, sporting director Max Eberl spoke emotionally about the 23-year-old's latest injury.

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Max Eberl discussed Jamal Musiala's latest injury ahead of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against HSV.

The Bayern Munich attacker suffered another muscle injury in his right thigh in Wednesday's Champions League match away to OSC Lille. Sporting director Eberl confirmed to Sky that it was the same injury Musiala had been struggling with in the preceding weeks.

Bayern said in a statement on Friday that the 23-year-old would be out "until further notice". Media reports suggest he will be unavailable for four to six weeks, making a return before the winter break unlikely.

"We just want some peace for the lad. We want to give him his space," Eberl said immediately before the away match in Hamburg. The sporting director added that it was a "human tragedy" for Musiala to suffer another medical setback after playing just 247 minutes in competitive matches this season.

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The entire Bayern family are behind the Germany international, Eberl added, and will do everything they can to help him regain his best form as quickly as possible: "We're giving him the time and space to switch off to some extent and come back stronger. It's another setback, but all of us at the club will support him and help him through it so he can come back."

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Where does the debate around Jamal Musiala stand?

Musiala had only returned as a substitute in last Friday's 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln. He also came off the bench against Lille and remained on the pitch until the final whistle , but his previous injury flared up again. According to Bild, Musiala had already felt something in his thigh during his substitute appearance against Köln, but was determined to play against Lille because of the public debate surrounding him and his fitness.

Musiala has dominated the headlines around Bayern recently. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß, chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and, above all, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who like Hoeneß sits on the supervisory board, have each publicly expressed increasingly strong doubts about whether he will ever regain his former best form because of his neurological dysfunction. If those fears prove justified, his lucrative contract would need to be discussed.

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The executives' comments drew widespread bewilderment in the football world. On Tuesday, Bayern's leadership held talks with Musiala's representatives from the agency 11WINS at the club's Säbener Straße training ground. Bayern then published an official statement describing a "constructive exchange" between the two sides.