Just a few hours before the cup final against VfB Stuttgart, which ultimately sealed Bayern Munich's most successful year since 2020, one issue suddenly dominated at the German record champions. In an interview with Der Spiegel, Uli Hoeneß, never shy with an opinion, voiced his "doubts" about the work of the sporting director appointed at the start of 2024. The chances of extending Max Eberl's contract, which still runs until 2027, were "60:40".

Those appearances show how much power the club patron still holds at Bayern, even years after his official "withdrawal" from day-to-day operations. Hoeneß's push, questionable on a human level, clearly did not leave Eberl untouched either. Even so, after the final they had won, he turned to gallows humour of his own accord and then delivered an authentic, assured display. "My skin has become thick," he stressed, producing a remarkable response. Once again. Just as he had in the weeks and months before. Right up to his contract extension until 2029 on Tuesday.

Eberl has gone through a clearly visible development. His spells at Gladbach and Leipzig had already shown he knows and understands the business. At Säbener Straße, though, the clocks tick differently. Alongside the day-to-day work, the job also involves keeping the powerful supervisory board, namely Hoeneß and former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, satisfied. Above all, Hoeneß has to be satisfied.

Around a year ago on "Doppelpass", that same Hoeneß had described Eberl as too soft, too selfish and too wasteful with hard-earned money. The tide has since turned. Hoeneß had already hinted as much at the start of pre-season at Tegernsee, even apologising to Eberl in person for his comments on the sidelines of the cup final and then, just two months later, raising the chances of a continued working relationship to "100 per cent".

Eberl has fully earned the fact it has now actually happened. He has not only withstood the immense pressure, including pressure from Hoeneß. The 52-year-old has also, and in the end that is what matters most in his role, put together a squad that, with a perfect coaching appointment, can be trusted to deliver maximum success. All the more so because, despite complicated conditions and strict instructions from the very top, Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari significantly strengthened the team once again in both depth and quality.

Repeated accusations: How Max Eberl earned his new standing at Bayern

With both new signings, Eberl acted early and decisively, entirely in line with Hoeneß, while still showing a delicate touch in pricing policy. As Sport Bild recently reported, he also sought greater closeness to the 74-year-old and Rummenigge after the cup final. Both club grandees had previously missed regular exchanges. That absence had made itself felt before, for example in the handling of Thomas Müller. Eberl had more or less left the veteran to decide for himself whether to stay, before Hoeneß then publicly claimed the opposite. Or when Eberl announced a prompt contract extension for Leroy Sane, only to then have to let the Germany international leave on a free transfer after all.

For the full truth, though, it also has to be said that the road to Eberl's change in standing was rocky. As is well known, Vincent Kompany was not the first, second or even third choice of the Bayern leadership around Eberl, who even wanted to persuade Thomas Tuchel to stay after the separation decided weeks earlier.

Yet Eberl was also the man who always had the Belgian on his radar and ultimately got his way after the barrage of rejections. Hoeneß had already conceded at least that much to him at the end of last year. "Max Eberl deserves the credit for that. He was the one who first brought Vincent into the conversation with us and then got him too," Hoeneß said, only to stress once again in May that Eberl had actually wanted to bring Tuchel back beforehand.

There was also an element of luck in the case of Luis Diaz, the marquee signing of last summer. Before that, the Munich club had come off second best in the pursuit of Florian Wirtz, while planned alternatives such as Nico Williams, Xavi Simons or Christopher Nkunku were either not feasible or rejected by the supervisory board. Yet once again Eberl took charge and hit the jackpot. Critics who complained about the overall package of age and transfer fee have long since fallen silent.

The decision to sign Nicolas Jackson on loan for a horrendous fee was certainly wrong. But Hoeneß had also ordered a loan deal beforehand, probably only once the injury-prone Kingsley Coman had already been flogged to Saudi Arabia for 25 million euros, even though the attack still absolutely had to be strengthened in depth.

The unnecessary and overpriced signing of Joao Palhinha had already been set in motion before Eberl's arrival, with a promise having been made to him after the transfer fell through a year earlier. Even so, Eberl is still making the best of the situation with the impending move to Benfica Lisbon. A satisfactory solution is also in sight with Bryan Zaragoza, which would mark the next stage in the wage savings he has demanded.

Finally, this summer also brought decent fees for Daniel Peretz and Alexander Nübel, just as it had for Mathys Tel and Adam Aznou the previous year, while after Müller, high earners Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro have also dropped off the wage bill with the end of their contracts.

The accusation that Eberl made too many concessions to Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano in their costly contract extensions is also only partly justified. While the latter took a big step towards absolute world class last season, with Musiala and Davies it was, of course, not foreseeable in terms of form that both would suffer from such physical problems.

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Control from above? Max Eberl apparently losing powers at Bayern

Set against the clearing away of inherited burdens and the right, or at least understandable, decisions in squad planning is the recurring issue that the powerful body around Hoeneß had its problems with Eberl and might soon have them again.

In Munich, as is well known, even a small sporting crisis can have serious consequences. The fact that Eberl is reportedly set to lose powers at the campus and that confidants such as Markus Weinzierl had to step down or, in the case of Nils Schmadtke, still have to go also leaves a bitter aftertaste. The alleged introduction of a new transfer committee in the summer is no different, one which, according to the Abendzeitung, is always in contact with Eberl.

That controlling hand from the body and Hoeneß's sharp tongue will stay with Eberl in the years ahead. But he now knows better and better how to deal with it without neglecting his actual job or losing his feel for the transfer market. The new contract is his deserved reward.

Max Eberl at Bayern Munich: The arrivals at a glance