Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly urged Pep Guardiola to accept the United States head coach position as he prepares to take charge of Manchester United. The departing manager believes the international role has become highly prestigious following his own successful two-year spell.

Advertisement

Pochettino pushes Guardiola towards United States

Pochettino is preparing to say goodbye to the United States ahead of his blockbuster move to United. On the eve of his departure, he has offered a ringing endorsement to Guardiola, urging him to accept the international post. Reports heavily suggest that Guardiola is a leading candidate to succeed Pochettino.

The Spanish manager is currently enjoying a one-year sabbatical after stepping down as Manchester City coach at the end of last season. Pochettino believes the national team role presents an incredible opportunity for any elite manager. He feels the entire United States setup is moving firmly in the right direction.

Perfect moment to take the job

The outgoing manager strongly endorsed the position during his final press roundtable. He highlighted the quality of the playing squad and the new training facilities as key selling points for Guardiola.

"It's the perfect moment to arrive to the Federation," Pochettino stated, as quoted by ESPN. "Take it because he's going to find really good people, good players. The player can fit for his style."

Advertisement Advertisement

Pochettino also believes his own move to United proves the newly elevated status of the United States job, saying: "Being head coach in USA now is prestigious."

Related Topics

Leaving behind a repaired team culture

Pochettino took charge 26 months ago and feels he is leaving the squad in a remarkably strong position. He admitted the internal culture was significantly worse than people believed when he first arrived. Despite enjoying the lifestyle balance of international management, Pochettino missed the daily intensity of club football.

"You think now today, and then we have December [camp]," he added. "Come March, what do you do? It's like you need to watch games, you need to travel, you need to do administrative things. That is nice. It's good. But every day to be involved, press conference, training, everything. It's true that when I arrive at this type of possibility like United, you say, 'Yes, I want that.' I want to prove again myself."

Advertisement

Final farewell before Manchester United debut

Pochettino will manage the United States one last time on Tuesday evening against Haiti. The match serves as the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with his side currently holding a commanding six-goal aggregate advantage.

Following the final whistle in Cincinnati, the Argentine will board a private jet straight to England. His immediate focus will then shift to the massive rebuilding task awaiting him in the Premier League. His highly anticipated first match as United manager will take place this Sunday. He faces a baptism of fire against Liverpool at Anfield.