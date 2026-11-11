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Marten de Roon reflects on the Netherlands' World Cup exit on Kick 't met from Ziggo Sport. The midfielder also discusses the fierce criticism of then national team coach Ronald Koeman.

On the criticism of Koeman after the round-of-32 defeat to Morocco, De Roon says: "It's a shame, but it's part of the game." "And Koeman himself knows that too."

"When things go well, people look to the manager or the star players," the AS Roma veteran continues. "And when things go wrong, the criticism goes to the coach and the key players who weren't good enough and didn't do enough to carry the team."

For De Roon, blaming Koeman alone misses the point: "When things go wrong, you have to explain the criticism. Everyone can put it on Koeman's shoulders because he's the manager. That's too easy, because ultimately you're all part of it. Unfortunately, that's part of football, but you can experience the other side when things go well. Koeman has been through this enough. So his shoulders can take a bit," De Roon says of Koeman's role as national team coach.

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Koeman faced particular criticism for his cautious tactics against Morocco. The Netherlands were on course for victory but conceded a late equaliser, then lost after a disastrous penalty shootout.

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"Especially after half-time, I would have liked to see us put a bit more pressure on the ball. To put a bit more pressure on Morocco's constant passing," De Roon says of the Netherlands' early World Cup exit.

De Roon immediately adds: "But it's always easy to say that from the sidelines. Still, that's what we were missing: winning the ball and playing ourselves. Because we're strongest on the ball."

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The 44-cap international wants the Netherlands to show more of Argentina's mentality. "What we lack is the conviction the Argentinians do have. Pushing the boundaries."

"They were in the final again. We mustn't give up our culture. But if we can develop that side a little with all the talent we have," says De Roon, hoping for better times for the Netherlands national team.