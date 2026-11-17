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Beppe Marotta, Inter president, speaks on L’impresa sportiva, Il Sole 24 ORE TV’s new weekly programme devoted to figures in Italian sport. He talks at length about Inter, while also touching on Juventus and the problems facing Italian football more broadly.

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Beppe Marotta, Inter president, joins L’impresa sportiva, Il Sole 24 ORE TV’s new weekly programme devoted to figures in Italian sport. Marco Bellinazzo, head of Sport & Business at the Il Sole 24 ORE Group, hosts the programme. The interview's key passages come via TMW.

How his career developed: "My first transformation came when clubs changed from sporting associations into companies. My training continued to become more rounded, giving me a perspective from which to analyse and understand what was happening, which was different: we were dealing with balance sheets, and you had to know what amortisation was and what an asset was. The core business remains playing football; that is the driving force. I had to adapt, with a very positive attitude, and I was fortunate to work under very different owners: I went from Borghi to Zamparini, a volcano of kindness and vision, and then to genuine examples of corporate management, such as the Garrone family’s ERG-backed Sampdoria or Juventus with Exor."

Inter: "Inter had the potential; history shows that. Nothing had been won since 2010, and there was a void caused by the absence, or loss, of some very important values in sport: a work ethic, a sense of belonging and strong, clear objectives. These are things to assess. That spirit was missing, and the foresight of the owners, Suning, lay in delegating responsibility to bring about this change, in line with a very clear principle of one of my mentors, Sergio Marchionne. He always said you have to implement a policy of change yesterday. I had the opportunity to put the right people in the right places and, all together — because credit must be shared fairly — we managed to create a model that then became a winning model."

"Let’s not forget that we have won league titles, Coppa Italia trophies and Supercoppa trophies, while also reaching the Champions League final, the highest ambition. Unfortunately, we then lost twice, but that shows that in sport you can compete even with huge brands thanks to two qualities in people: experience and expertise."

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The Under-23s: "The days when everything was going our way, as in the ’90s, when we led the way, are long gone. Other leagues, such as the Premier League, but also La Liga and the Bundesliga, have overtaken us. We had to work out, and I’m speaking about the football world, how to be competitive without the same financial resources. Innovative tools such as the Under-23s fit into this thinking: we took this step too, again thanks to Oaktree, who understood what it meant, creating a model that is now competitive in Italy and puts us at the forefront in Europe."

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The new stadium: "Twelve of the 20 clubs in Serie A have foreign owners. On the one hand there is a decline; on the other, we must ask what would have happened to football in Italy without these foreign owners. It is no coincidence that the future stadium is a joint undertaking by the two Milan clubs, who have American owners with, frankly, a very forward-looking vision. The stadium is the icon, the biggest investment, the most marketable one and the one everyone pays the most attention to. But there is also an ability to understand football that leads my club to invest on the technical side: we have also spent money on players, because we believe talent must be sought by putting football at the centre."

More on the stadium: "The European club with the highest matchday revenue today are Real Madrid, who reported around 240 million in their latest accounts. We are at 100 million, which means a gap of 140 million. The stadium must also be beautiful, welcoming and safe. It must bring wellbeing. I have the utmost respect for San Siro and for the emotions I felt there as a child. But we have to look ahead: it is a modern stadium that will make all its users — the supporters of both clubs — happy. This is the home each of us has: a home can be aesthetically beautiful, but it is what is inside that makes it stronger. There is nostalgia for San Siro, but progress brings certain changes."

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The growth decree: "I hope the dialogue with the government becomes even stronger than it is now. Many people do not realise that football gives to the state and does not take from it. We do not receive the slightest concession: Serie A alone contributes around 1 billion a year to state coffers in various forms. We are taxpayers who receive nothing. Indeed, if we want to raise an important subject, we are the main drivers of the betting world that generates billions in revenue for the state."

"One of the aims is to secure a share of that revenue. I hope the state, rather than the government, sees football as a world made up not only of negative things, but also of owners and entrepreneurs who invest, and people who put their passion to work to help everyone."