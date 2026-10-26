'I celebrated like Lautaro!' – Smiling assassin Marcus Thuram turns beast mode to save Inter

Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram produced a breath-taking performance in stoppage time, scoring an equalizer before earning the winning penalty in a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina. The Frenchman dedicated his celebration to injured captain Lautaro Martinez.
Thuram inspires dramatic injury-time turnaround at San Siro
Marcus Thuram proved the ultimate hero for Inter Milan as Cristian Chivu's side scored twice in stoppage time to complete a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against Fiorentina. The Nerazzurri dominated with 33 shots but fell behind to a brilliant strike from Fiorentina's Jimenez.
With David De Gea making string of saves, Inter appeared doomed until Thuram took matters into his own hands in the 90th minute.
The French striker curled home a brilliant equalizer before winning a penalty three minutes later to secure all three points.
Frenchman explains Lautaro celebration and team mentality
Speaking post-match, Thuram revealed why he adopted the typical celebration of team captain Lautaro Martinez after scoring his seventh consecutive goal at San Siro. "There's the confidence of a team that knows a match can be won even at the end, we know we can always win," Thuram stated.
"I celebrated like Lautaro because lately he's been scoring in the 90th minute."
"The penalty? A mistake is possible, I have to keep pushing in the box and trying to fool the defenders, then penalties can come," he added.
Relentless spirit overcomes De Gea's goal barrier
Thuram's tireless performance came after enduring a frustrating afternoon against De Gea, who made crucial saves and saw Inter hit the woodwork twice through Carlos Augusto.
Thuram maintained his composure to force the decisive penalty foul from Fiorentina defender Valdepenas in the 93rd minute.
Asked about Monday's upcoming awards ceremony, Thuram added: "Tomorrow's Ballon d'Or? I'd be happy if a Frenchman could win it."
Inter maintain pressure at the top of Serie A
The dramatic victory keeps Inter level with league leaders Lazio at the top of the Serie A standings.
Chivu's side once again proved their refusal to accept defeat, preserving their impressive home form.
Inter now prepare for their upcoming domestic and European fixtures with high morale.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.