Manyama’s inclusion will bring creativity to Bafana Bafana – Tlale

Former Bafana goalkeeper has praised the inclusion of Manyama as he has brought massive change in the how Amakhosi attack

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale is confident the inclusion of midfielder Lebogang Manyama will provide creativity for the national side against .

Coach Molefi Ntseki is preparing his side for their 2021 qualifier against the Black Stars away from home on Thursday, and the former keeper has called for a disciplined approach against the West Africans.

Moreover, the Free State-born legend is of the view that a cautious approach can help the 1996 African champions to secure a vital point away from home on Thursday.

“It’s a crucial encounter and it will be very difficult away from home. It’s a different match because we to have to fight for something. I think mentally and physically the boys are prepared because they played against Mali,” Tlale told Goal.

“Yes, beating Mali was preparation for a big test against another opponent from West Africa but this will be a big clash considering there is something to play for.

“It will be a different ball game and we are playing for the points and hopefully the boys will be confident to face Ghana away from home. The win over Mali is definitely a boost ahead of this game.”

On the inclusion of the Amakhosi creative midfielder to replace Themba Zane of , who is still nursing an injury, Tlale believes Ntseki has called up his players based on merit.

“Manyama is capable of delivering the goods for the national team. He is not a stranger to the national team and will do well,” he added.

“He is experienced and can do anything for the team and he is someone that has been consistent for his club. He deserves it.

“He has brought stability and creativity for Chiefs and there’s no doubt he deserves a call-up and we need to give credit to the coach for calling him up. I think there is not much difference when we compare him with Zwane – they both bring creativity and flair as well as goals.”

On the other hand, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner has called for a cautious approach, especially because the national side is playing away from home.

“I think we have to sit back and employ a bit of counter-attack. We have to give them the respect they deserve at home but not be scared," urged the legend.

“It’s not wise to go there and just attack because we might open up at the back and allow them to score many goals. If we can get one goal then we can close the shop and ensure we do better at home.

“I don’t think the boys will disappoint because the right players to do the job and they are experienced – we just need to have faith and wish them the best of luck.”