Manenzhe on why Kaizer Chiefs were right to fire Hunt

The 37-year-old believes the tactician failed and deserved to be shown the door

Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe believes Kaizer Chiefs were right in firing Gavin Hunt since he had failed with a performing squad.

Amakhosi opted to fire the tactician after struggles in the PSL; the team had lost 2-1 to Black Leopards last Wednesday, and two days later the experienced tactician was shown the door.

Many were surprised by Chiefs' decision to fire the coach, but not the 37-year-old former Bucs attacker.

"A lot of people might be surprised, but I, for one, am not surprised," Manenzhe said on Sunday.

"Hunt inherited a squad that came second in the league in the previous season, barring the exclusion of George Maluleka who had left, [for Mamelodi Sundowns], the rest of the team was basically the same.

"So for me, in a football sense, how can a team that finished second struggle to finish outside the top eight the following season? I find that hard to understand."

Since Chiefs are serving a Fifa transfer ban, Hunt could not strengthen the team. He further had to deal with the absence of top scorer Samir Nurkovic who missed the first half of the season owing to injuries.

But Manenzhe believes that is not enough of an excuse for the 56-year-old to finish in the bottom half of the table.

"Play the players to their strengths so that they can get to second place again," the former attacker continued.

"Are you telling me Hunt was not playing these players to their best to finish outside the top 10? Hunt has been in [South African] football for a long time so you cannot tell me what he needs to understand."

Earlier on, a senior player had stated the tactician was not in the good books with the players and he wanted to make changes once he had a chance to do so.

"Hunt had a poor relationship with many players at the club," he told Goal.

"He had intentions of releasing about half the team and bringing in new players. But things have happened and he is no longer with us.

"We remained positive and worked professionally. Every player gave his best and no one sabotaged him or even planned a go-slow.

"We were playing for the badge, not Hunt.

"Too bad that some results were not going our way, especially in the PSL, but we want to finish stronger."