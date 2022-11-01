Mane ready to play any position for Bayern Munich - Senegal star wants to keep on improving

Senegal attacker Sadio Mane is ready to play any position as asked by his coach at Bayern Munich, saying it will help him continue to learn everyday.

Been used occasionally as Bayern's main striker

Is ready to play anywhere for German giants

Scored 11 goals in all competitions for new club

WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal international was signed by the Bavarians in the summer in the wake of Robert Lewandowski's exit to Barcelona. He has been tried across the front three during his time with club, even as the furthest forward.

However, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has recently been doing well and Mane is now playing wide again, which is not a problem for him.

WHAT HE SAID: "I’m someone who wants to learn every day. I think I can still improve a lot - offensively, and defensively," Mane said as quoted by Bavarian Football.

"My position? I’ve played left winger my whole life. If the team needs me as a striker or right winger, I’ll be there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool, Mane has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in all competitions.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images.

Imago Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Mane might be involved on Tuesday night when Bayern Munich host Inter Milan in the Champions League. Bayern have already sealed their place in the knock-outs as Group C winners, while Inter will join them in the next round as runners-up.