Lisandro Martínez has been fined by Manchester United over his scathing interview following the 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid, according to the BBC. His future at the club is highly uncertain. Manager Michael Carrick called the Argentine in on Thursday, and the former Ajax player has since apologised publicly.

After the match against Atlético Madrid, Martínez criticised technical director Jason Wilcox in particular, saying he had not strengthened the squad enough during the summer transfer window. "We performed fantastically last season and now we expect more from the club's leadership," he told Amazon Prime at the time.

"Signings who can compete, because many other teams are also bringing in a lot of players," Martínez added. In an initial statement, the defender said he had spoken out of anger and frustration, and that his words stemmed from his ambition to compete for the biggest trophies with Manchester United.

Martínez has since spoken to Carrick and the club's directors. "Today I met the club's leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation in which we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after the match," he writes.

"Everyone knows I am a passionate person and that I experience football with great intensity," the defender continues. "The frustration of the defeat led me to express my feelings at a time and place that may not have been right, and I want to apologise for that."

On unity at Manchester United, Martínez admits his comments did not help. "Our club are at their best when we are all united, and I realise that my words at that moment did not help with that," the defender says.

Martínez insists everyone at the club is pursuing the same goal. "I know that everyone at Manchester United is doing everything they can to achieve our shared ambition: to achieve the successes that this club and its supporters deserve."

"Now that this situation is behind us, we are fully focused on winning together," the defender concludes.