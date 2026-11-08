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Michael Carrick Manchester United 2026-27Getty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Crisis at Old Trafford! Man Utd hit 40-year low as Michael Carrick’s side drop into Premier League relegation zone

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Manchester United have officially slumped to their lowest point in four decades after being dragged into the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. A shock result elsewhere in the division has left Michael Carrick's side facing the very real prospect of sitting bottom of the table by the time they kick off their next fixture.

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Slipping into the danger zone

Nottingham Forest’s shock 3-1 victory over Manchester City pushed the Red Devils into the bottom three. While the result marked a third consecutive league defeat for City, the collateral damage was felt most at Old Trafford. For the first time since November 1986, United find themselves occupying a relegation spot after playing at least nine matches.

That grim 1986 campaign saw the club sitting 21st after 15 fixtures. The dismal run famously cost Ron Atkinson his job, paving the way for Sir Alex Ferguson’s arrival. Now, Carrick has overseen the club's worst start of the Premier League era, mirroring a crisis unseen in 40 years.

A domestic crisis deepens

The situation could deteriorate further before United even take the pitch on Sunday. If Sunderland defeat Chelsea and Crystal Palace earn at least a point against Liverpool at Selhurst Park, Carrick’s men will fall to the absolute bottom of the table.

They are desperately searching for a domestic turnaround. United have not secured a league victory since a 5-2 home triumph over newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 30.

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Carrick's job security has been severely tested throughout this miserable run. While a spirited 3-2 Champions League comeback against Roma on Tuesday bought the 45-year-old some breathing room, his long-term future remains precarious. A poor showing against Unai Emery's Aston Villa could ultimately force the board to make a managerial change.

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Carrick demands a response

Speaking on Friday, Carrick insisted the European victory over Roma had lifted the mood within the camp. He stressed that the squad possesses the quality needed to escape their current predicament, even if their recent domestic output suggests otherwise.

"Obviously it's a positive reaction," Carrick explained. "Again, it's not like all of a sudden we're getting carried away. I have seen enough from the players. I know what we're capable of."

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The manager remains adamant that his team's underlying ability is intact. "You know what we're capable of as a team. We've proved it over time," he added. "We've just not proved it enough lately, but we know it's there. The boys have trained really well. I'm not just saying that for the sake of saying it."

A pivotal clash at Old Trafford

United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford knowing they must produce an immediate response. Emery’s side present a formidable challenge, and the stakes could not be higher for the embattled United boss.

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Anything less than a victory will deepen the crisis and could spell the end of Carrick's tenure. The Red Devils must translate their midweek European resilience into league points, or risk cementing their status in a genuine relegation dogfight.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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