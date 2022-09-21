The Tshwane giants have been accused of killing competition by signing every gifted player available as they look to retain their PSL title this term

Mamelodi Sundowns president Tlhopie Motsepe made it clear that "players want to join" the club as he addressed claims suggesting that the Tshwane giants are weakening the PSL.





Masandawana have dominated the local transfer market in recent times, and this season they signed Abubeker Nasir, Terrence Mashego, and Bongani Zungu who were all tipped to join Kaizer Chiefs at some stage, while also making a record-breaking PSL transfer when they snapped up Marcelo Allende.





“I don’t where the criticism has come from in that regard," Motsepe said when speaking to the media at Soshanguve South Secondary School in Pretoria where he was unveiling a multiple-purpose sports facility.





"Players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns because Mamelodi Sundowns is a place where they can improve themselves and achieve their dreams in football."

Sundowns are owned by Tlhopie's father and billionaire Patrice Motsepe who is the richest black person in South Africa.





Tlhopie went on to give an example of the club's legend Hlompho Kekana, who competed with the likes of Teko Modise and Tiyani Mabunda for a place in the starting line-up during his time with Masandawana.





“We have had the blessing and opportunity to honour an incredibly special player in Hlompho Kekana," the 33-year-old continued.





"But when Hlompho Kekana was at Mamelodi Sundowns, he was playing and competing with Teko Modise and he was competing with guys like Tiyani Mabunda, who is right here with us.





"Iron sharpens iron, but the fact that these players want to come to Mamelodi Sundowns is because they want to achieve their dreams and improve as players.”





Sundowns have reportedly spent almost R100 million on new signings in the current transfer window, including Allende's hefty R51 million transfer fee when the Chilean star was purchased from Uruguay's Montevideo City Torque.