Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Predictions: Sundowns to continue invincibility

We share betting tips for the PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, including 2.65 odds for the halftime/fulltime result.

+

After taking a break for the Africa Cup of Nations, the DSTV Premiership returns with a cracker.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on a quest for their seventh consecutive PSL title and 13th overall. They’re going about securing it the right way, having yet to taste defeat this season.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Mamelodi Sundowns to win @ 1.70 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with Betway

Halftime/fulltime result - Sundowns/Sundowns @ 2.65 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Masandawana are entering this weekend a whole nine points ahead of second-placed Cape Town City, but they crucially have two games in hand.

They face Orlando Pirates on Saturday night at Loftus Versfeld, a place where they’ve only dropped two points all season.

The Buccaneers are lying fifth on the table, 13 points behind their hosts and they need to win this battle if they’re to maintain some kind of hope of a title challenge this season.

With half the season still to go, a Pirates victory could give them a decent run for the league title but a loss on Saturday should resign them to chasing a spot in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Lineup changes are expected

Sundowns have been near perfect in the league this season and are yet to lose. They have dropped four points in both home and away matches.

While coach Rhulani Mokoena has largely selected the same starting 11 in all competitions, eight of his players were recently on national duty with Bafana Bafana at AFCON.

Having arrived on Wednesday morning, it may be too soon for them to start at the weekend, meaning Mokoena may have to turn to his talented squad to fill the gaps.

While those doubts may offer hope to Pirates of getting a result, the Bucs are also in a similar position regarding Bafana players with the likes of Evidence Mokgopa and company possibly starting from the bench.

Sundowns have an impeccable record against the Soweto outfit, winning five of their last six league meetings (L1).

The champions are likely to bag three points again at Loftus where no team has won this season.

Fluency at home

Fluency at home

Typically, PSL games are low-scoring affairs but when Sundowns play at home, it’s a different case.

Five of their six home games in the DSTV Premiership have seen three or more goals in them with the hosts smashing at least three goals in four of those fixtures.

With Sundowns’ Bafana players needing a rest, it could pave the way for new signing and former Pirates man Thembinkosi Lorch to make his debut for the champions.

His attacking style of play will aid the Brazilians in penetrating the visitors’ resistance on Saturday evening.

Domination on either side of the break

Domination on either side of the break

Sundowns tend to suffocate their opponents from the first whistle at Loftus. Of their 26 goals this term, 74% (17) have come in the first half.

They’ve struck first in 10 of their 17 league games and did so against Pirates in each of their last three head-to-heads in the PSL.

The hosts have been leading at halftime in all three of the previous league fixtures against Pirates and went into the break undefeated all season.

Mokoena’s charges have only surrendered an equaliser once in the 12 occasions they’ve gone in front, indicating there may be no way back for the visitors.