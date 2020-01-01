Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview
Mamelodi Sundowns will be gunning for victory as they face Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday afternoon in their final match of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.
The Brazilians are fresh from a 3-0 win over another Limpopo outfit in the form of Polokwane City and will be in high spirits heading into the final match of the season in Soweto.
On the other hand, coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops are also looking to retain their PSL trophy and unseat log leaders Kaizer Chiefs who enjoy a favourable goal difference.
|Game
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, September 05
|Time
|15:30 PM Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
The game will be shown live on SuperSport 3.
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SS3
Squads & Team News
Ahead of their clash against Rise and Shine, Sundowns had a number of injuries on several key players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi and goalkeeper Denis Onyango who are set to miss the clash.
As they look for continuity in terms of their winning run, the Tshwane giants' technical team is highly likely to continue with the likes of Rivaldo Coetzee, Hlompho Kekana, and Sphelele Mkhulise.
The return of Ricardo Nascimento saw versatile player Mosa Lebusa dropped because of a hamstring injury, the Brazilian defender partnered with Motjeka Madisha at the back against City.
Moreover, as Onyango is still nursing a calf injury, Zambian legend Kennedy Mweene has filled the void between the posts and Mosimane could also opt to retain the veteran keeper.
Upfront, the former Bafana Bafana manager could be forced to turn to the likes of Jose Ali Meza, Lebohang Maboe, and Gaston Sirino as well as Themba Zwane to unlock the Lidoda Duvha defence.
Turning the focus to Morgan Shivambu’s side, Leopards find themselves in a precarious situation as they look to preserve their PSL status.
They sit 14th on the log table with 29 points and their mission is to secure a win and hope the likes of Baroka and AmaZulu move down as far as the log table is concerned.
Fresh from a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bidvest Wits in their midweek game, the Venda-based club will be guided by the likes of Edwin Gyimah and former Orlando Pirates skipper Thabo Matlaba.
In their attack, Lefa Hlongwane will be expected to go out to cause all sorts of problems for the Tshwane giants especially with Mwape Musonda expected to miss the match through injury.
Match Preview
In head-to-head stats, Leopards and Sundowns have met in 21 league matches since the 2001/02 season.
The Brazilians have claimed 14 wins compared to five for Lidoda Duvha while just two games have been drawn.
Meanwhile, the Tshwane side has recorded eight wins, one draw, and one defeat from their 10 home matches in the rivalry.
With both teams looking for a win for different reasons, the clash is set to produce fireworks at Dobsonville Stadium.