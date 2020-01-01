Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians are targeting the full three points and to retain their lucrative title against Lidoda Duvha

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards Date Saturday, September 05 Time 15:30 PM Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 3.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS3

Squads & Team News Ahead of their clash against Rise and Shine, Sundowns had a number of injuries on several key players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi and goalkeeper Denis Onyango who are set to miss the clash. As they look for continuity in terms of their winning run, the Tshwane giants' technical team is highly likely to continue with the likes of Rivaldo Coetzee, Hlompho Kekana, and Sphelele Mkhulise. The return of Ricardo Nascimento saw versatile player Mosa Lebusa dropped because of a hamstring injury, the Brazilian defender partnered with Motjeka Madisha at the back against City. Moreover, as Onyango is still nursing a calf injury, Zambian legend Kennedy Mweene has filled the void between the posts and Mosimane could also opt to retain the veteran keeper. Upfront, the former Bafana Bafana manager could be forced to turn to the likes of Jose Ali Meza, Lebohang Maboe, and Gaston Sirino as well as Themba Zwane to unlock the Lidoda Duvha defence.

Turning the focus to Morgan Shivambu’s side, Leopards find themselves in a precarious situation as they look to preserve their PSL status. They sit 14th on the log table with 29 points and their mission is to secure a win and hope the likes of and move down as far as the log table is concerned. Fresh from a 1-0 loss at the hands of in their midweek game, the Venda-based club will be guided by the likes of Edwin Gyimah and former skipper Thabo Matlaba. In their attack, Lefa Hlongwane will be expected to go out to cause all sorts of problems for the Tshwane giants especially with Mwape Musonda expected to miss the match through injury.

