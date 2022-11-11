Mamelodi Sundowns star Williams warns Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ahead of Carling Black Label Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has fired a stern warning to their rivals ahead of Saturday's Carling Black Label Cup.

Williams' sights on Carling Black Label Cup glory

Masandawana have become serial winners in SA

Downs could face either Pirates or Chiefs in final

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana will be making their debut appearance in the unofficial one-day tournament at FNB Stadium as they take on AmaZulu in a semi-final match.

Prior to this year, the Carling Black Label Cup featured two teams, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who have won it four and five times, respectively.

Williams has made it known that Sundowns, who won a domestic treble last season, are eager to add the Carling Black Label Cup to the club's trophy cabinet.

WHAT DID WILLIAMS SAY: "Coming to the Carling Black Label, obviously we're looking forward to it," Williams told reporters.

"We want to add our name on it. I'm looking at the trophy now and for obvious reasons our name is not on so we would like to add it there

"This is because we are a big team and we want to associate ourselves with the big trophies and for us we want to win each and every trophy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE?: The other semi-final match will feature defending champions Chiefs and Pirates at midday, with the game between Sundowns and AmaZulu set to kick off at 9:30.

The winning teams are scheduled to meet in the final at 17:00, while the third-place playoff encounter will be a penalty shootout at 15:30.

AmaZulu, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns are granted R2-million each for taking part in the semi-finals and the tournament winner will walk away with R1 million, and a trophy.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR WILLIAMS? The Bafana Bafana captain will be part of Sundowns' starting line-up which was selected by fans through voting as Masandawana eye a final spot with a win over Usuthu.

Williams will be hoping to carry his PSL form into the Carling Black Label Cup having kept eight clean sheets from 12 league matches this term.