Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyanda Ndlovu sets sights on Bafana Bafana breakthrough under Pitso Mosimane - 'I’ll work hard to get that recognition'

Moving to a club of Mamelodi Sundowns’ stature comes with added expectations. Still, Siyanda Ndlovu appears to be embracing the challenge and pressure of playing for the Tshwane giants.

Speaking to Ukhozi FM in a recent interview, Ndlovu outlined his main objective for the season, with his sights firmly set on continuing to improve.

The winger is determined to raise his performances and prove that he can meet the demands of international football, as competition for places in the Bafana Bafana squad grows under the new leadership.

"I think I do have a wish to play for the national team, and I’ll work hard to get that recognition,” said Ndlovu.

The appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the head coach of Bafana Bafana has shifted the landscape for aspiring internationals across the Betway Premiership.

"The new coach, Pitso, I believe he’ll look at the players at his own way also because he’s the national team coach," he added.

"Surely, the experience he has will help him also to choose players in the right way because he has coached for a long time in football.

"But I also have to push and improve more than what I’m doing now to get that recognition."