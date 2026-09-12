Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Siyanda Ndlovu Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyanda Ndlovu sets sights on Bafana Bafana breakthrough under Pitso Mosimane - 'I’ll work hard to get that recognition'

Premier Soccer League
S. Ndlovu
South Africa
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
P. Mosimane

The Masandawana winger has laid down a marker for his international ambitions, insisting he is prepared to put in the hard yards to earn a spot in the South African national team. The 22-year-old, who has impressed since his move from Golden Arrows, is eager to catch the eye of the newly appointed Bafana head coach.

Moving to a club of Mamelodi Sundowns’ stature comes with added expectations. Still, Siyanda Ndlovu appears to be embracing the challenge and pressure of playing for the Tshwane giants.

Speaking to Ukhozi FM in a recent interview, Ndlovu outlined his main objective for the season, with his sights firmly set on continuing to improve.

The winger is determined to raise his performances and prove that he can meet the demands of international football, as competition for places in the Bafana Bafana squad grows under the new leadership.

"I think I do have a wish to play for the national team, and I’ll work hard to get that recognition,” said Ndlovu.

The appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the head coach of Bafana Bafana has shifted the landscape for aspiring internationals across the Betway Premiership.

"The new coach, Pitso, I believe he’ll look at the players at his own way also because he’s the national team coach," he added.

"Surely, the experience he has will help him also to choose players in the right way because he has coached for a long time in football.

"But I also have to push and improve more than what I’m doing now to get that recognition."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google