Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder declares his 'last year here at the club'

Mamelodi Sundowns star Marcelo Allende has broken his silence regarding his future at the club, confirming that while he remains fully committed for now, this could be his final season with the reigning South African champions.

The Chilean playmaker has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent months, with various reports linking him with a move away from the Betway Premiership.

However, speaking ahead of the Brazilians' upcoming clash against Marumo Gallants, the midfielder sought to clarify his current standing while providing a candid look at his contractual outlook at Chloorkop.

Addressing the media during a press conference at the club's training base, Allende was quick to dismiss suggestions that he is currently negotiating with other teams.

The 26-year-old insisted that his primary focus remains on delivering success for Sundowns in the immediate future.

"I'm focused on my last year here at the club. I haven't spoken to anyone. As I have said, I'm really focused, from everywhere.

"I need to play; I will always give my 100%.

"If not, I also support my teammates because I think it is the most important thing at Sundowns so that we bring good things to the club," Allende said.





The midfielder's comments suggest a professional approach to what could be a transition period in his career.

By emphasizing his dedication to the collective goal, Allende has reassured the Masandawana faithful that his personal situation will not distract from the club's pursuit of further silverware.

Since his arrival at Chloorkop, Allende has established himself as one of the most technically gifted players in the league, racking up 74 appearances and netting seven goals for the Pretoria-based giants.

His impact has extended far beyond domestic dominance, as he played a fundamental role in Sundowns securing their second CAF Champions League title last season.

This continental triumph stands as the highlight of a highly successful spell in South Africa, cementing his status as a key architect of the club's recent era of unprecedented success across both domestic and international competitions.



