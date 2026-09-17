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Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns' Marcelo Allende unfazed by player workload of chasing seven trophies: ‘We can rotate and keep the same rhythm’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Al Ahli
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
MTN 8 Cup
M. Allende
M. Cardoso

The Brazilians star has opened up on how they are navigating a relentless fixture schedule that spans across seven different competitions this season. The Chilean midfielder believes the squad's immense depth is the key to maintaining their high standards despite the physical demands.

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently navigating one of the most demanding campaigns in their history, competing on seven different fronts, namely the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

With matches coming thick and fast, including a high-profile Intercontinental Cup clash this Saturday, the technical team has been forced to utilise the full extent of the star-studded squad to avoid burnout and injuries.

Chilean playmaker Marcelo Allende has revealed that the dressing room has fully embraced this strategy, noting that the players understand the necessity of sharing the minutes.

"No, I think it's everything, you know. You need to obviously look at yourself. But of course, we have the technical team. So, they manage the load of each player and the good thing is we are Sundowns,” he told Mamelodi Sundowns TV, per KickOff.

“We have good players, so we can rotate and keep the same rhythm and the same quality.”

Discussing the attitude of the players toward being rotated, Allende added: "[We don't complain] We know we are good players, everyone. At Sundowns the quality is good so we know that the other one is waiting for the opportunity also.

This mentality will be crucial as the club prepares for their upcoming domestic, continental and global commitments, where the pressure to deliver results will only intensify.

But with a deep squad filled with quality across every position, nobody is better prepared for this marathon season than Miguel Cardoso's men.


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