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Masandawana legend Roger Feutmba has hit out at the Portuguese coach following the club's dramatic exit from the Carling Knockout. The former midfielder questioned the tactical decisions made during the semi-final defeat to rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

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Questionable selection choices

Roger Feutmba, a celebrated figure in the club's history, expressed his shock at the starting line-up chosen by Miguel Cardoso. He specifically pointed to the inclusion of players who lacked competitive match fitness for such a high-stakes fixture, suggesting that the coach invited unnecessary scrutiny upon himself through his own team sheet.

“Firstly, I can’t take anything away from Chiefs. They deserved to win. I was surprised they played so well. But I believe Cardoso put himself under unnecessary pressure,” Feutmba told Soccer Laduma. The legend noted that the performance of the Soweto giants was impressive enough to merit their place in the final against Orlando Pirates.

The Mothiba & Mokoena dilemma

“How do you start with Lebo Mothiba, who hasn’t played much? I was surprised! Now people are going to say Lebo is not a good player, but you can’t start him in a game like this when he hasn’t played much. I also believe [Teboho] Mokoena needs rest. The young man needs rest,” he added.

The former midfielder also voiced concerns regarding the management of Mokoena, who has recently returned from an injury layoff. Feutmba believes that the South African international is being pushed too hard when a more patient approach would be beneficial for both the player and the club's long-term goals.

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'You don't need to rush him'

“He's coming back from injury and all that. You don't need to rush him. But the problem is not even Teboho. The problem is those who decide to bring all those players who don't have enough game time in a game like this,” the former Sundowns star continued.

Closing his assessment, the legend emphasised that the management of the squad should be simpler given the quality in the ranks. “With the squad we have, it is easy to field your best 11 players without any stress. Cardoso put himself under unnecessary pressure,” he concluded.