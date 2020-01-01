Mamelodi Sundowns' Kekana nominated for Fifa Puskas award

The Downs skipper’s goal against Cape Town City in August 2019 saw him earning recognition for the best goal in the world

captain Hlompho Kekana is back again contesting for the 2020 Fifa Puskas Award.

The long-range shot in Sundowns’ 1-1 draw against will see Kekana contesting against the likes of striker Luis Suarez and Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, who are also part of 11 players nominated for this gong.

It is not the first time for Kekana to be listed for this award after his Bafana Bafana goal against in March 2016 was also considered for that year’s honours.

More teams

He, however, did not make it into the three finalists from a preliminary selection that included captain Lionel Messi and Neymar who also could not progress further.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

This time around, Kekana would be hoping to go a step further by being considered for the final three.

“The winner of the FIFA Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of Fifa legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on www.fifa.com. Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight,” said Fifa in a statement.

Article continues below

Voting is already open and will close on December 9 before three finalists are announced two days later.

The winner will be crowned at The Best Fifa Football Awards on December 17 and the 2020 winner will replace Hungarian Daniel Zsori, who won it last year.

Kekana’s goal against Cape Town City was also voted as the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League Goal of the Season.