Mamelodi Sundowns investigate employee Khaled Ali amid Al Hilal and Al Ahly allegations

Mamelodi Sundowns have divulged that they will investigate their team travel logistics and liaison officer Khaled Ali's conduct.

WHAT HAPPENED?: This comes after Ali was accused of sharing analytical data about Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman in an Al Ahly Twitter Space.

The two North African clubs are set to meet in a crucial Caf Champions League Group B encounter in Cairo, Egypt, later this month.

Ali had travelled to Sudan on Sunday with Sundowns' performance analyst Goolam Valodia to prepare for Saturday's Group B clash between Masandawana and Al Hilal.

The Tshwane giants have now issued the following statement indicating that Ali has been recalled from Sudan and that the club will conduct an investigation.

SUNDOWNS STATEMENT: "It has come to the attention of Mamelodi Sundowns that certain remarks that its employee Khaled Ali, may have made during a social media discussion relating to Al Ahly and Al Hilal may be contrary to the ethics, governance and rules of Mamelodi Sundowns," a club statement read.

"Mamelodi Sundowns views these alleged remarks and conduct in a very serious light and is launching an immediate investigation to get exposed to the true facts.

"Khaled has been instructed to return from Sudan and report at the Sundowns offices at Chloorkop and make himself available for the investigation.

"Sundowns will provide further information on this matter once the findings of the investigation are concluded."

AL AHLY AND AL HILAL ALLEGATIONS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have already booked their place in the quarter-finals with two games to spare, leaving Al Ahly and Hilal to battle for the other Last Eight spot.

Al Ahly can only progress to the knockout phase if they win their last two matches and if Sundowns defeat Al Hilal this weekend.

Speaking after losing to Masandawana over the weekend, Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller pointed out that he hopes Downs will be fair and ethical in their last two matches.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLY AND SUNDOWNS?: The Red Eagles will be away to Coton Sport in Cameroon on Saturday in a crucial Group B clash.

While Sundowns will be looking to ensure that they win Group B with a game to spare by defeating Al Hilal.