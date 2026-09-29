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Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi Sundowns & Firas Al Buraikan, AI AhliBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabang Matuludi's conversion from winger explained – ‘He played his best football in that position’

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Matuludi
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Polokwane City
Kaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians' latest defensive acquisition has been one of the standout performers in South African football recently, but his path to the top featured a significant tactical shift. Former Rise and Shine head coach Phuti Mohafe has now shed light on the transformation that turned a natural attacker into one of the country's most reliable full-backs.

Thabang Matuludi was at the centre of a major transfer tug-of-war during the September window, with Mamelodi Sundowns eventually beating out competition from rivals Orlando Pirates to secure his signature.

During his tenure with the Limpopo-based Rise and Shine, Matuludi was a mainstay in the starting eleven, racking up more than 120 appearances across all competitions. While he eventually became known as a defensive powerhouse, his offensive instincts remained sharp, allowing him to contribute 11 goals during his time at the club.

This unique blend of defensive discipline and attacking threat was nurtured by Phuti Mohafe, who identified the player's potential in a deeper role long before he reached the summit of South African football.

Mohafe believes the tactical adjustment was the catalyst for the 27-year-old’s rapid rise. The coach explained that the decision to move Matuludi back into the defensive line was born out of necessity during their time together in the lower divisions.

“I think a lot of people might not know that Matuludi played as a natural winger in the early days of his career,” he told FARPost.

“I converted him from winger to right-back a few years ago in the club called Dolphins FC in the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League.”

“And I remember we went to play the ABC Motsepe League National playoffs in Mpumalanga. We had only one right-back, and we moved Matuludi there; he played his best football in that position.”

The success of that experiment was immediate, catching the eye of scouts from higher divisions.

He added: “So I invited Willy Moloto from Polokwane City to come and watch him. And I’m proud of where he’s coming from. We still talk to this day.”

“I watch his games and tell him where he can improve and what he has done right. That’s how he grows as a player and how I grow as a coach.”

Now established at Sundowns, and part of the current Bafana Bafana squad, Matuludi faces the challenge of competing for a starting spot in one of Africa's most talented club squads and breaking into Pitso Mosimane's first XI.


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