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Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi Sundowns & Firas Al Buraikan, AI AhliBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thabang Matuludi hailed after impressive debut against Al Ahli in FIFA International Cup - ‘I was at the stadium and the boy was something else’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
T. Matuludi
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Premier Soccer League
N. Santos
K. Mudau
T. Morena
Z. Mdunyelwa
South Africa
Polokwane City
Al Ahli

The 27-year-old right-back has hit the ground running at Chloorkop, earning high praise for his seamless transition into the team during their recent continental clash. The former Polokwane City defender made an immediate impact, providing the decisive assist in the Brazilians’ victory over the Saudi giants.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Thabo Nthethe has expressed his admiration for Thabang Matuludi following the defender's stellar debut for the Brazilians last Saturday.

Matuludi, who recently joined the Chloorkop-based side from Polokwane City, played a pivotal role in the FIFA International Cup against Al Ahli, setting up Nuno Santos for the winning goal.

The right-back's ability to adapt to the high-pressure environment of a major international fixture has suggested that Sundowns have secured a significant asset for their defensive ranks.

Speaking to the media regarding the youngster's contribution, Nthethe was effusive in his praise for the modern full-back's display.

"Top player. Even in his first game this past weekend, I was at the stadium and the boy was something else. It's like he has been at Sundowns for some time now,” Nthethe said, as per Soccer Laduma.

“You could not tell that he is a new player in the team. He was expressing himself the same way he used to at Polokwane City and I can say he played well.

“It's probably the way he has been welcomed to the team.

Matuludi’s emergence comes at a crucial time for the Tshwane giants, who are currently dealing with the absence of first-choice right-back Khuliso Mudau, who has been sidelined with injury.

Nthethe highlighted this internal rivalry as a positive development for the club's ambitions.

"He is part of the Bafana Bafana. With Mudau being out, it's going to be an exciting challenge, especially when Mudau comes back. It will be good competition between them in the team," the former captain added.



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