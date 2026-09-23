Mamelodi Sundowns star Thabang Matuludi hailed after impressive debut against Al Ahli in FIFA International Cup - ‘I was at the stadium and the boy was something else’

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Thabo Nthethe has expressed his admiration for Thabang Matuludi following the defender's stellar debut for the Brazilians last Saturday.

Matuludi, who recently joined the Chloorkop-based side from Polokwane City, played a pivotal role in the FIFA International Cup against Al Ahli, setting up Nuno Santos for the winning goal.

The right-back's ability to adapt to the high-pressure environment of a major international fixture has suggested that Sundowns have secured a significant asset for their defensive ranks.

Speaking to the media regarding the youngster's contribution, Nthethe was effusive in his praise for the modern full-back's display.

"Top player. Even in his first game this past weekend, I was at the stadium and the boy was something else. It's like he has been at Sundowns for some time now,” Nthethe said, as per Soccer Laduma.

“You could not tell that he is a new player in the team. He was expressing himself the same way he used to at Polokwane City and I can say he played well.

“It's probably the way he has been welcomed to the team.

Matuludi’s emergence comes at a crucial time for the Tshwane giants, who are currently dealing with the absence of first-choice right-back Khuliso Mudau, who has been sidelined with injury.

Nthethe highlighted this internal rivalry as a positive development for the club's ambitions.

"He is part of the Bafana Bafana. With Mudau being out, it's going to be an exciting challenge, especially when Mudau comes back. It will be good competition between them in the team," the former captain added.







