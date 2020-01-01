Mamelodi Sundowns defender Madisha dies in car crash

The Bafana Bafana star passed away less than a month after his former Masandawana teammate Anele Ngcongca also perished on the road

defender Motjeka Madisha has died in a car accident in the East Rand, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Sunday.

Madisha passed away aged 25 and his death comes two days after his former Downs teammate Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest, having also perishing in a car crash in Durban on November 23.

“It happened around 02:00 at Zuurfontein Road, Chloorkop next to ABC Auto parts. A scene of accident of a white BMW… Two occupants in the car were burnt and one of them was beyond recognition and were certified dead by Ekurhuleni Emergency Services,” Police confirmed as per Far Post.

“The car was travelling from the direction of Kempton Park towards Tembisa. Seemingly, driver lost control and the car hit a steel board displaying pole with the backside and caught flame.”

Various reports also confirmed the tragic incident but Sundowns are yet to release an official statement confirming the death of the defender.

The South African Football Players Union as well as some Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs sent in condolences.

The accident occurred just after Sundowns celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday night.

Madisha was a key Downs player this season, featuring in five PSL games and the MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Bloemfontein .

He was also part of the Bafana Bafana fold.

#RIP #MotjekaMadisha, we are heart broken. The @Masandawana defender passed away in a car accident in Johannesburg, in the early hours of this morning. Our condolences to his family, friends and football fraternity. pic.twitter.com/znJ5FXmekI — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) December 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn the passing of Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with Sundowns, his friends, and his family pic.twitter.com/UczAEUusWs — FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 13, 2020