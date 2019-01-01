Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane content with draw against Cape Town City

The former SuperSport United coach feels the City captain should have been sent off after making a nasty challenge on Makgalwa

head coach Pitso Mosimane seemed happy with a point after his side was held to a draw by on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians drew 1-1 with the Citizens in a match which was played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

Hlompho Kekana opened the scoring for the PSL champions with a wonderful long-range shot, but Edmilson Dove grabbed the equalizing goal for City with a superb strike.

"You have got to understand, they are coming from games they have not been winning," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"I was very impressed with them because they put in a good shift. They didn't care about playing nice. They worked very hard to really stop us from playing our own game.

"We didn't play as good as we wanted. But I changed in the second half and we were better because Themba Zwane and Vila (Sibusiso Vilakazi) at the beginning were nearly in the same space. So, then I went back to two strikers and it looked a little better," he explained.

The accomplished coach feels the visitors crowded the midfield in order to ensure Sundowns did not play their usual football.

"They packed the midfield. They put (Abbubaker) Mobara, (Thato) Mokeke and (Mpho) Makola in the midfield to make sure we don't play. Kermit (Erasmus) is a good player. He also gave us a little bit of a hard time. He could handle playing alone, as a lone striker. That shows a little bit of intelligence."

Mosimane was not pleased with City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize's dangerous challenge on Sundowns attacker Keletso Makgalwa, who had to be substituted after picking up an injury.

"But I think Lyle could have done it in the first minute. Instead of placing it, he should have smacked it. He must just hit it hard and it would have gone through. A little bit disappointed with Keletso. I hope he didn't rupture his Achilles tendons," Mosimane said.

"I just believe somewhere and somehow the laws of the game should change. He was going to score and Mkhize did a good foul to stop him from kicking. But when you go to his Achilles tendon, for me if you do that, it should not be a yellow card.

Article continues below

"Even if you give him a yellow now, he must wait for Keletso to come back. If Keletso is out of for three weeks, he must also come back in three weeks."

Sundowns are set to take on Congo-Brazzaville side AS Otoho d'Oyo in the Caf preliminary round second-leg match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians suffered a 2-1 defeat away in the first-leg clash and they will be looking to overturn the deficit at home and progress to the first round.