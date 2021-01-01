Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi: At times we are very greedy

The Brazilians are on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions since losing their opening game of the season against Bloemfontein Celtic

coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits he would have liked three points against SuperSport United but was also accepting of the 0-0 scoreline at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The draw means Sundowns are level on 25 points at the top of the table with Swallows, following the Birds’ 1-0 win against FC later on Saturday.

SuperSport meanwhile are in third spot, with 23 points. All three teams have played 11 matches.

Speaking after the match to SuperSport TV, Mngqithi bemoaned the fact that his side “were not incisive enough to try to get in behind [the opposition] defence.”

He also spoke about SuperSport getting six players back as a defensive wall across the middle of the park. And while he was pleased that his players managed to adapt, Mngqithi again pointed to a lack of cutting edge, which was the case as his side failed to find the final ball on several key occasions.

“We wanted to create a lot of number 10’s in front of their defence, which I believe Mshishi (Themba Zwane) tried, Gaston [Sirino] tried, [Lesedi] Kapinga also came in handy, but we were always short of numbers,” the Masandawana coach explained.

“We wanted to have the pockets in front of their defence, which I think we did very well. But I don’t think we capitalised on openings which we got from those combination plays. At times we made it easier for [SuperSport] to shift from side to side, [rather] than forcing runs behind the defence.

“I think we could have done better, but its still work in progress,” the former head coach continued.

“No one must put an excuse here, we were playing against a very good team, we gave a good account of ourselves - but at times we are very greedy, we want to win every match.”

Next up for Sundowns is a home clash with Bloemfontein on Tuesday evening.