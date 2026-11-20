Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Masandawana head coach has broken his silence regarding the mounting pressure on his position at Chloorkop. Despite a vocal minority of supporters calling for his exit, the Portuguese tactician remains defiant about his long-term future in South Africa.

Advertisement

'They appreciate me'

The atmosphere surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns has shifted dramatically following a string of high-profile setbacks on the continent. The Brazilians suffered a shock early exit from the CAF Champions League. This premature departure means the club will be unable to defend the title they secured under Miguel Cardoso's guidance just last season.

When questioned about the rising tide of criticism and whether he still feels valued by those at the club, Cardoso was careful with his words but made it clear that he is focusing on his inner circle. “I don’t wanna touch a lot of things I could by answering your question, I don’t think it’s the moment to touch them. Anyway, what is important, my people, the ones that love me, they appreciate me,” he stated.

The internal support structure

“They don’t relate with victories or losses, they don’t relate with trophies, and they don’t relate with money in a bank account, they don’t relate to accolades, they just relate with love. I feel appreciated,” Cardoso explained.

The coach was quick to reinforce his commitment to the South African giants, noting that he expects to remain in his current role for the foreseeable future. “I love to be here and there will be a long time here for me to stay – but for sure, the ones I really care about, are at my home. Regarding my club, that is the second layer that really concerns me. I felt totally supported, totally appreciated and recognised,” he continued.

Advertisement Advertisement

A legacy in South African football

“I don’t want to, but I could – just go back to since the moment I arrived in Africa, but closer, three or three and a half years ago, just see the achievements and records I will leave in South African football,” Cardoso noted.

The Portuguese coach concluded by reflecting on how figures in football are often judged. “Just go there and see it – usually people are recognised not when they are, but when they are gone, let’s wait for it and we’ll see.” For now, the focus shifts back to the domestic front as Cardoso looks to silence the doubters and navigate a difficult rebuilding phase for the Brazilians.