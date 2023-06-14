How Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League will benefit Bafana Bafana, explains captain Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana have eight Mamelodi Sundowns players in their camp and that, according to Ronwen Williams, will help the nation given, Downs' Caf run.

Williams was a key figure for Sundowns this season

He will lead Bafana Bafana against Morocco this weekend

The Bafana skipper will use Champions League experience

WHAT HAPPENED: Ronwen Williams has been a colossal figure for Mamelodi Sundowns in between the sticks this season, and evidence of him playing a big role in Rhulani Mokwena's side is sitting in his trophy cabinet.

Williams won the Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Season and was also crowned the best goalkeeper by this publication.

The former SuperSport United goalie was one of the central players to Sundowns' run in the Caf Champions League where the club reached the semi-finals and were within touching distance from the final.

The experience of playing in the continent's premium club competition will rub off on the national team as Bafana Bafana have eight Sundowns players in the squad set to face Morocco, Williams believes.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Playing at that level (Champions League) and going all the way to the semi-finals gives one experience of playing high quality games against high quality opposition. These games are not easy, and they help us, especially at national team level", Williams was quoted as saying on Caf Online.

"The experience that you get from these tournaments is crucial and we can see it with Sundowns playing Champions League year-in year-out where the experience gained comes in handy. Also, having a few more South African teams next season will obviously help the team going forward for such fixtures," Williams added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams is expected to make his 92nd international appearance in the colours of Bafana when they meet Morocco in a Group K encounter.

Bafana, along with the Atlas Lions, have already booked their place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations set to take place in Ivory Coast.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hugo Broos' side will host the Moroccans this Saturday at the FNB Stadium.