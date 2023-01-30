Mamelodi Sundowns among the best in the world? - Mokwena compares Brazilians to European sides

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has claimed his side compares favourably with the best in the world and is a level above the PSL.

Mokwena has lauded the qualities of the PSL champions

Sundowns coach said his team are among the world’s best

The Brazilians have been hard to beat domestically

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena said a report from a European-based analyst returned glowing results about the Brazilians who have dominated the PSL and are on course to make it six straight titles.

The Sundowns coach has not hidden his desire of making his side among the best in the world and recently revealed how he has become a disciple of Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi’s possession-based style, going to the extent of making his players watch the Seagulls.

Sundowns have proved untouchable in South Africa where they have won seven of the last 10 PSL titles and are currently marching to another one as they enjoy a 21-point lead over second-placed Richards Bay after putting together a 14-match winning run.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We compare ourselves with the best in the world and we are in line there,” Mokwena said as quoted by the SowetanLIVE.

“Two weeks ago, I got the report from a European-based analyst, who I can’t mention that I had asked a friend of mine to do analysis of the team.

“And he looked at the team and cut it down into different parts. In the report, you will see the numbers they compare with the best in the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been lauded for winning while playing an attacking brand of football and Mokwena seems determined to get even better in his quest for domestic and continental success.

This was on show in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United when they continued to attack even after going down to 10 men and scored the second goal six minutes after the sending-off.

Mokwena’s work has also been made a little easy by the club’s recruitment of quality players in each position which has increased competition for places while maintaining a high level of performance.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns have a busy February, starting with Saturday’s PSL clash against Orlando Pirates followed by a Nedbank Cup tie with Richards Bay three days later, before they begin their Caf Champions League group campaign at home to Sudan’s Al-Hilal.