Mamelodi Sundowns 7-0 Le Passe – Brazilians waste chance to break own record

Second leg takes place this Friday at Loftus

WHAT HAPPENED?

Downs were always expected to beat the part-timers from Seychelles and the tone was set when Grant Kekana headed in a first minute goal.

The Brazilians never had to work up a sweat as the goals continued to flow before half-time - Sirino registered in the 13th minute, there was an own goal in the 19th minute, Aubrey Modiba slammed home a 40th-minute effort before Sirino got his second in the 44th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

The Pretoria side took their foot off the pedal a bit in the second half for what amounted to little more than a practice game. Sipho Mbule (58th minute) and Sphelele Mkhulise (87') were on target in the second half.

ALL EYES ON:

Marcelo Allende and Gaston Sirino. The two South Americans have quickly developed a chemistry and this was on display at Loftus on Sunday as the Chilean (Allende) and the Uruguayan combined superbly. Between them they grabbed three goals and two assists.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW?

The town of Le Passe is the largest on La Digue, one of the Seychelles islands, yet has a population of less than 3000 people.



The goalkeeper, Dave Collin, also works as a chef.

Mamelodi Sundowns already hold the record for the biggest victory in the history of the Caf Champions League – an 11-1 win over Cote d’Or, also a team from the Seychelles.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?

Masandawana are attacking on all fronts at present. After Friday's second-leg game against Le Passe, they play Marumo Gallants in the domestic league and then Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.