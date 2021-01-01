Zinnbauer reveals why Makaringe is key for Orlando Pirates

The 27-year-old midfielder has played a total of 46 games for Bucs over two seasons and has four goals and three assists in that time

midfielder Fortune Makaringe has featured in every single match for the Soweto giants this season.

Head coach Josef Zinnbauer has generally mixed things up when it comes to team selection as he has tried to keep his players fresh while also taking into account injury, illness and lack of form.

Makaringe, though, has been an ever-present and the former midfield playmaker has paid back his coach with three goals in all competitions, already two more than he got last season.

Zinnbauer believes that it's Makaringe's ability to open up defences, as well as his energy and drive, which makes him such an important part of the Buccaneers side.

“Fortune is a player that can run for 90 minutes, it is the same with Ben Motshwari," Zinnbauer was quoted saying by the Citizen.



"But at the moment we need both players on the field. The pass to Deon Hotto came from Fortune (Makaringe provided Hotto with a goal-scoring opportunity in the 0-0 midweek draw against ).

"He had a lot of good opportunities to release the final pass and he also had an opportunity to score. He is a player who gives you everything. He can play different positions and this is important for us."

The silky-skilled Makaringe will now be looking forward to a trip to his former stomping ground – Pirates face Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Sea Robbers will be searching for what would be just their second win in six matches since the start of 2021.

Pirates began the season on a positive note by winning the MTN8 title, which brought to an end a six-year wait for a trophy.

Bucs’ league form has, however, tapered off rather alarmingly and they are in sixth position on 18 points, already eight points adrift of league leaders and Swallows FC.

The Buccaneers are also still competing in the Caf Confederation Cup.