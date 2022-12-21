Mahlambi's agent insists ex-Mamelodi Sundowns player must 'get fit' before looking for offers from clubs

Glyn Binkin, the agent of Phakamani Mahlambi, says they are currently not focused on finding the 25-year-old free agent a new club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the January player transfer window fast approaching, Bikini says securing a new club for the attacking midfielder is not their top priority. Mahlambi has been battling fitness issues and Binkin says his player has to get back into shape before they start engaging clubs.

The 25-year-old is currently training on his own after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the current season. He was on loan at Chippa United last term where he last tasted competitive action in September 2021.

But injuries affected him and in the last images of him in action, he appeared to have gained weight. The former Al Ahly player trained with SuperSport United earlier this season but was unable to convince Gavin Hunt to sign him.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Phaka he is training at the moment just by himself to get fit,” Binkin told KickOff.

“He was injured for a long time as I said so he is training now to get fit so we will see. At the moment he is in Gauteng where he is training by himself. We haven't even looked for offers because first, he must get fit.

“We will have to see, I can't say he won't play this season. Because as soon as he is fit he can play. Ja [he is available on the market] but first he must get fit.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent seasons, Mahlambi has been taking steps back in his career. From the player who made his Premier Soccer league debut for Bidvest Wits as a fresh-faced 17-year-old to signing for African giants Al Ahly, Mahlambi has been on a downward spiral.

He also had opportunities with Bafana Bafana. A chance to revamp himself at Sundowns was followed by unsuccessful loan stints at AmaZulu and Chippa United, before being released by the Tshwane giants.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHLAMBI? Mahlambi will now try to get himself back to full fitness and get a new club. As a free agent, he can join a new team even outside the transfer window.